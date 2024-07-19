FTC criticises Xbox Game Pass price increase in new filing

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a letter in the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit expressing concern about Microsoft’s recently-implemented Xbox Game Pass price increase and restructure. The letter, as surfaced by Games Fray, strikes a tone of “I told you so” as the FTC alleges Microsoft’s recent moves represent a “product degradation” that is inconsistent with former promises.

As stated by the FTC, Microsoft “promised that ‘the acquisition would benefit consumers by making [Call of Duty] available on Microsoft’s Game Pass on the day it is release on console (with no price increase for the service based on the acquisition).'” The FTC is keen to underline this representation, to make lawmakers aware of implemented changes.

The primary issue, as outlined by the FTC, is Microsoft is now offering day-one game releases like Call of Duty only for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, who will now pay a higher cost. Those on the lower tier of Xbox Game Pass are also paying more, with fewer benefits offered.

The FTC has claimed the Xbox Game Pass price increase vindicates its concerns over the company’s planned Activision Blizzard merger, as the organisation believes Microsoft is displaying “the hallmarks of a firm exercising market power post-merger.” It has also pointed to Microsoft’s “reduced investments in output and product quality via employee layoffs” as part of overarching concerns.

Read: Xbox Game Pass has been restructured and repriced

At this stage, the letter filed by the FTC is unlikely to cause major change. It’s additional evidence in the FTC’s ongoing appeal against the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. Despite the US Court of Appeals still evaluating the FTC’s complaints, the merger was allowed to go ahead in 2023.

When Microsoft began widespread layoffs in early 2024, the FTC issued a similar letter pushing back against the merger, and underlining the harm it was causing. No firm action resulted from this filing, although Microsoft did push back on the narrative, stating the FTC’s complaint ignored the reality of the Activision Blizzard deal.

“In continuing its opposition to the deal, the FTC ignores the reality that the deal itself has substantially changed,” a Microsoft spokesperson said at the time. We expect a similar rebuttal awaiting this new complaint – and have reached out to Microsoft for comment. This article will be updated post-publication, should that comment be provided.