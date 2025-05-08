Frosty Games Fest locks in June showcase date

The first Frosty Games Fest, a showcase of new and upcoming games from Australia and New Zealand, will officially air on 8 June 2025. As announced, there will more than 50 games presented, curated from a list of over 200 submissions.

Most of the participants will remain a mystery, but the team has revealed Shape Shop (Mars First Logistics), Atawhai Interactive (Toroa: Skycall), Ghoulish Games, Guck (Blacktasia), and Toot Games (My Arms Are Longer Now) will be part of the show. That’s already an impressive lineup, and there’s plenty more studios included.

As we’ve frequently covered here at GamesHub, folks from Australia and New Zealand make incredible games. Frosty Games Fest was founded on this belief, and a desire to showcase more of the talents in the region.

“It’s a difficult time to make games right now, and being at the bottom of the globe certainly doesn’t make things easier for ANZ-based devs,” Amy Potter, event director said. “We’re often under-represented on the global stage, and I think that’s criminal considering the outstanding quality of games that are produced in this part of the world!”

It feels particularly important that Frosty Games Fest will take place around the Summer Game Fest activities, as a Southern Hemisphere alternative that showcases just how different, wild, and weird Australian and New Zealander developers can be.

How to watch Frosty Games Fest in June 2025

The first annual Frosty Games Fest will air at the following times, around the world:

Australia – 9:00 am AEST | 8:30 am ACDT | 7:00 am AWST (8 June)

– 9:00 am AEST | 8:30 am ACDT | 7:00 am AWST (8 June) New Zealand – 11:00 am NZST (8 June)

– 11:00 am NZST (8 June) United States – 4:00 am PT | 7:00 am ET (7 June)

– 4:00 am PT | 7:00 am ET (7 June) United Kingdom – 11:00 pm GMT (7 June) | 12:00 am BST (8 June)

The show will be livestreamed on the Frosty Games Fest Youtube and Twitch pages.