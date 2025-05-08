News

 > News > Culture

Frosty Games Fest locks in June showcase date

Tune in for a showcase of 50+ games from Australia and New Zealand.
8 May 2025 12:00
Leah J. Williams
frosty games fest june 2025

Culture

Image: Frosty Games Fest

Share Icon

The first Frosty Games Fest, a showcase of new and upcoming games from Australia and New Zealand, will officially air on 8 June 2025. As announced, there will more than 50 games presented, curated from a list of over 200 submissions.

Most of the participants will remain a mystery, but the team has revealed Shape Shop (Mars First Logistics), Atawhai Interactive (Toroa: Skycall), Ghoulish Games, Guck (Blacktasia), and Toot Games (My Arms Are Longer Now) will be part of the show. That’s already an impressive lineup, and there’s plenty more studios included.

As we’ve frequently covered here at GamesHub, folks from Australia and New Zealand make incredible games. Frosty Games Fest was founded on this belief, and a desire to showcase more of the talents in the region.

“It’s a difficult time to make games right now, and being at the bottom of the globe certainly doesn’t make things easier for ANZ-based devs,” Amy Potter, event director said. “We’re often under-represented on the global stage, and I think that’s criminal considering the outstanding quality of games that are produced in this part of the world!”

It feels particularly important that Frosty Games Fest will take place around the Summer Game Fest activities, as a Southern Hemisphere alternative that showcases just how different, wild, and weird Australian and New Zealander developers can be.

Read: Frosty Games Fest will celebrate Australian and New Zealand-made games

How to watch Frosty Games Fest in June 2025

The first annual Frosty Games Fest will air at the following times, around the world:

  • Australia – 9:00 am AEST | 8:30 am ACDT | 7:00 am AWST (8 June)
  • New Zealand – 11:00 am NZST (8 June)
  • United States – 4:00 am PT | 7:00 am ET (7 June)
  • United Kingdom – 11:00 pm GMT (7 June) | 12:00 am BST (8 June)

The show will be livestreamed on the Frosty Games Fest Youtube and Twitch pages.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

mobius digital next game
?>
News

Outer Wilds studio Mobius Digital is "hard at work" on next game

So far, the studio has stayed quiet about what's in the works.

Leah J. Williams
gta 6 lucia
?>
News

New GTA 6 trailer was shot in-engine on PS5

Some gameplay even made it in.

Leah J. Williams
asus rog ally 2 logo
?>
News

Asus ROG Ally 2 seemingly revealed in grubby new images

Please use wipes next time.

Leah J. Williams
activision blizzard microsoft deal
?>
News

FTC loses appeal against Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard

It appears the long court battle has now concluded.

Leah J. Williams
team lfg bungie playstation
?>
News

PlayStation announces new studio, teamLFG

The team is working on a new live service game.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login