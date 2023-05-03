Fortnite is hosting a major Star Wars crossover

Star Wars fever is running wild, and Fortnite is the latest property to catch the cold. As announced on the Star Wars blog, from 2-23 May 2023, players who journey in Fortnite will be able to grab new Star Wars-themed unlockables and items, including outfits for Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala, as well as DC-15 blasters and Clone Trooper NPCs that can be deployed in battle.

The ‘Find the Force’ activation will also introduce several special rifts through Fortnite‘s main Island, and entering these rifts will allow players to meet Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul – who will all train players in the ways of the Force.

Completing these missions will award players with a lightsaber – blue, green, or red – and the ability to use select Force abilities, including Push, Pull, and Throw.

Intriguingly, the ‘Find the Force’ storyline is tied closely to the controversial ‘prequel’ trilogy of Star Wars, which is often regarded as the worst of the franchise. Despite this, the films have a strong sense of nostalgia tied to them, and a re-evaluation of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith has led to a renewed popularity amongst young fans.

Read: Star Wars Jedi Survivor review – Full Force

The timing of this crossover event is fairly clever. Not only are we in the midst of Star Wars excitement, thanks to intriguing announcements made during the Star Wars Celebration for 2023, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was also recently released to high praise.

In the GamesHub review, we called it a ‘breakneck sci-fi epic grounded by a deftly-written main cast’.

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stands out as an incredibly strong, cinematic Star Wars tale that weaves a memorable, compelling story as it speeds through breakneck acts, and a dramatic conclusion that spells hope for the future.’

The enthusiasm for this adventure has spread – and Fortnite capitalising on renewed interest in the franchise in its wake is a great tactic. Those who played and enjoyed Jedi: Survivor, or anyone with an interest in the Star Wars franchise, should check out Fortnite over the coming weeks, as ‘Find the Force’ kicks off.

The event is now on, and will run until 23 May 2023 at 9:00 am EST.