Fortnite gets “Ballistic” 5v5 competitive shooter mode

Epic Games has announced a new Fortnite “Ballistic” mode, which introduces first-person 5v5 competitive shooter elements, in the vein of titles like Counter-Strike. In this mode, players will be sorted into two teams – Attackers and Defenders – with one team attempting to place and detonate a “reality-tearing” Rift Point Device on a map, while the other team attempts to stop these dastardly plans.

Attackers and Defenders will attempt to dispatch enemies in their dual quests, and there will be no respawns in individual rounds. Once you’re defeated, you’ll need to wait for the next round to begin – and if your whole team is defeated, you will lose that round, regardless of device detonation. After six complete rounds, Attackers and Defenders will swap, so everyone has a chance to experience both sides of gameplay. A game is officially “over” once one team has won seven total rounds.

To aid in your quest, you’ll able to select Flex Gadgets to take with you. Two can be stored in an inventory per round, and it appears these will remain with you throughout gameplay. Options include a Proximity Mine to booby-trap certain locations, a Bubble Shield for team protection, a Recon Grenade to mark enemies, a Frag Grenade to clear locations, and an Impulse Grenade to push away enemies and allies with force.

Per Epic Games, these Flex Gadgets “can have a huge impact on the outcome of a round,” but you’ll need to use them right to maximise your chances of defeating enemies, or planting that all-important Rift Point Device.

When is Fortnite‘s Ballistic mode launching?

Fortnite‘s new Ballistic mode will be available from 11 December 2024, in early access form. On launch, it will comprise one map – Skyline 10 – and a starting set of weapons, as well as a handful of useful items. Epic Games has confirmed adjustments will be made following launch, with plans for new maps, weapons, and other features in the works.

Both ranked and unranked Ballistic modes will be available in this early access period, offering casual or competitive options. Unranked is for those “looking to have fun with friends or try out the mode.” Ranked is for those looking to test their skills – and importantly, there will be penalties if you leave before matches are completed.

Basically, if you’re not sure you’ll be able to stick around for the full Ballistic mode experience, it’s best to pop into unranked. Those who leave a ranked match will not only get a penalty, but won’t be able to join another match for a certain period of time.

With all that in mind, those keen to check out Fortnite‘s Ballistic mode won’t have to wait long, as early access kicks off this week. You can learn more about this new mode on the Fortnite website.