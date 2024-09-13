Flappy Bird is returning, a decade after its removal from digital storefronts

Smash hit mobile game Flappy Bird, which was originally removed from digital storefronts in 2014 due to its addictive nature, will be re-released by the end of October, with a new mobile version set to land in 2025. As announced, a new group known as the Flappy Bird Foundation Group (FBFG) has acquired the rights and trademark for the game, and will be relaunching it for a new generation of players.

This new version of Flappy Bird will be “expanded” from the original, and in future, the team has planned new game modes, characters, progression, and multiplayer challenges.

In a statement to IGN, Michael Roberts, the architect of Flappy Bird‘s return has said, “We are beyond excited to be bringing back Flappy Bird and delivering a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come. We have big plans for our little Bird!”

The team for this new mobile version also includes Kek, the developer of Piou Piou, which seemingly inspired the original version of Flappy Bird.

Notably, Dong Nguyen, the creator of Flappy Bird, is not involved with this project. When Nguyen created the game, it enjoyed great success – but this eventually led to feelings of frustration and unhappiness, as well as concerns about player addiction. In 2014, Nguyen tweeted, “I am sorry Flappy Bird users, 22 hours from now, I will take Flappy Bird down. I cannot take this anymore.”

The game was subsequently removed from all digital storefronts, and Nguyen moved on to other projects. Based on newly-surfaced legal documents, it appears Nguyen may have allowed the Flappy Bird rights to become abandoned, seemingly leading to Gametech Holdings claiming them. The FBFG acquired the rights from Gametech, per IGN.

Stay tuned for more on the Flappy Bird re-release.