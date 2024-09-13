News

 > News > Mobile

Flappy Bird is returning, a decade after its removal from digital storefronts

The original version of Flappy Bird was removed from online storefronts in 2014.
13 Sep 2024 10:33
Leah J. Williams
flappy bird game relaunch

Mobile

Image: The Flappy Bird Foundation Group

Share Icon

Smash hit mobile game Flappy Bird, which was originally removed from digital storefronts in 2014 due to its addictive nature, will be re-released by the end of October, with a new mobile version set to land in 2025. As announced, a new group known as the Flappy Bird Foundation Group (FBFG) has acquired the rights and trademark for the game, and will be relaunching it for a new generation of players.

This new version of Flappy Bird will be “expanded” from the original, and in future, the team has planned new game modes, characters, progression, and multiplayer challenges.

In a statement to IGN, Michael Roberts, the architect of Flappy Bird‘s return has said, “We are beyond excited to be bringing back Flappy Bird and delivering a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come. We have big plans for our little Bird!”

The team for this new mobile version also includes Kek, the developer of Piou Piou, which seemingly inspired the original version of Flappy Bird.

Read: Balatro launches on mobile (and Apple Arcade) this month

Notably, Dong Nguyen, the creator of Flappy Bird, is not involved with this project. When Nguyen created the game, it enjoyed great success – but this eventually led to feelings of frustration and unhappiness, as well as concerns about player addiction. In 2014, Nguyen tweeted, “I am sorry Flappy Bird users, 22 hours from now, I will take Flappy Bird down. I cannot take this anymore.”

The game was subsequently removed from all digital storefronts, and Nguyen moved on to other projects. Based on newly-surfaced legal documents, it appears Nguyen may have allowed the Flappy Bird rights to become abandoned, seemingly leading to Gametech Holdings claiming them. The FBFG acquired the rights from Gametech, per IGN.

Stay tuned for more on the Flappy Bird re-release.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
powerpuff girls multiversus
?>
News

MultiVersus introduces The Powerpuff Girls and more in Season 3

Townsville is finally saved from the likes of Batman and Beetlejuice.

Leah J. Williams
unity runtime fee policy
?>
News

Unity cancels plans to introduce Runtime Fee for developers

New CEO Matt Bromberg has issued an open letter to reassure Unity's developer community.

Leah J. Williams
annapurna interactive games
?>
News

Annapurna's games team has collectively resigned

The next steps for the company are currently unclear.

Leah J. Williams
microsoft xbox logo xbox games showcase 2024
?>
News

Microsoft cuts 650 more jobs from its gaming division

Xbox and Activision Blizzard employees are believed to be most impacted.

Leah J. Williams
smart program 2024 ceri hutton
?>
News

SMART Program 2024: Introducing this year's cohort

Over twelve weeks, the SMART Program will teach six creatives the ins and outs of game development careers.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login