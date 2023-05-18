News

Five Nights At Freddy’s movie gets first trailer

The first trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's film has revealed plenty of familiar faces.
18 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Blumhouse

After several years in development, the live-action Five Nights At Freddy’s film adaptation is ready to unleashed its terrifying animatronics on the world. As revealed by a first look trailer from studio Blumhouse Productions, keen fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Freddy Fazbear and his murderous pals rewrite their wholesome history as children’s entertainers.

In this adaptation, which seems to focus on the events of the first game in the cult franchise, Josh Hutcherson plays a new security guard hired to watch over the abandoned halls of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria at night. But, of course, a routine job soon turns sour as the decaying animatronics of the restaurant soon come to life in a terrifying, red-eyed rage.

Read: Alone in the Dark turns 30: The history of the original survival horror game

You can check out the first trailer for the film below:

Those familiar with the original game will immediately note the similarities of these characters to their video game counterparts. While adaptations of popular video games tend to take liberties with their source material, it appears this film is taking a significant amount of inspiration from creator Scott Hawthorn’s original designs and intent.

Freddy, Chica, Foxy, Bonnie and Cupcake all sport their signature styles, down to their animatronic construction – which was handled by the talents at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Should the film retain the over-the-top jump scares and silly horror of the original game, it could very well be a rare faithful adaptation.

Read: Every PlayStation game with a movie or TV adaptation in the works

Having spent several years in development hell, there are still questions about Five Nights At Freddy’s and whether it can live up to its name – but this early trailer is intriguing enough to get even cautious fans on board.

Five Nights At Freddy’s launches in Australian cinemas on 26 October 2023. It will launch in the United States on 27 October 2023, and will simultaneously launch on the Peacock streaming service in the region.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

