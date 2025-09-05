News > News > Business

Civilization and XCOM Developer Firaxis Suffers Layoffs

5 Sep 2025 9:11
Peter Morgan
Firaxis

Business

Share Icon

In the world of strategy games, Firaxis is something of a household name as the developers of Sid Meir’s renowned Civilization series.

However, recently, following the release of the seventh installment in February to mixed reviews, parent company 2K has confirmed that Firaxis has laid off an unspecified number of employees.

This comes at a time when wide-spread layoffs are sweeping through development studios, with the squeeze of economic pressures and the rising cost of video games being felt. It, again begs a return to the question of whether or not AAA game development is sustainable in its current form.

Faraxis Layoffs

Speaking to Game Developer, 2K stated that there was a “staff reduction today at Firaxis Games,” as the studio “restructures and optimizes” for “adaptability, collaboration, and creativity.”

This is despite Take-Two Interactive (parent company of 2K and therefore of Firaxis) seeing a 16% boost to sold products in Q1 2025, totalling $1.42 billion. This was hailed as significantly above their forecasts, which does throw the decision to cut developmental teams of the games comprising those profits into greater question.

How Will This Impact Upcoming Faraxis Games?

With Civ 7 having been released only recently, much of the work at Firaxis is likely focusing on updates and DLC packages for this game.

Before Civ 7, Firaxis’ last project was Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a game that saw a great deal of critical praise but struggled financially.

Difficulties were also likely exacerbated by Civilization 7’s slow sales.

The studio has been quiet on the future of XCOM, and while the series has fans, there are also a lot of doubts about how likely another entry in the series is.

Industry Wide Gaming Layoffs

As mentioned previously, this is part of a wide-ranging problem in the games industry.

Over four-thousand developers have lost their jobs so far in 2025, which speaks to the kind of economic conditions that a lot of these studios are finding themselves in, at the same time as the use of AI tools is becoming more prevalent in development.

In addition to this, there has been a surge in the formation of video game unions due to the historical precariousness of having a job in this line of work. These groups are hoping to secure better protection for these employees, such as firm notice periods and more concrete severance packages.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

Swiper
?>
News

Soft2Bet Launches Swiper, Sweden’s First Social-Media Inspired Online Casino

Soft2Bet has developed a new casino and sports betting brand, Swiper, specifically designed for the digital market in Sweden. The…

Jim Munro
GTA 6 Protagonists
?>
News

GTA 6 Labelled as the First 'AAAAA' Game by Devolver Co-Founder

This week’s over the top, ridiculous phrase? AAAAA Gaming. You read that right, Ubisoft isn’t the “King of A’s”. Publisher…

Cedric Gossling
Mafia The Old Country
?>
News

The Most Downloaded PlayStation Store Games in August

Tracking who’s playing what can be difficult when platforms don’t have the live player counts of Steam, or when a…

Peter Morgan
Ninja Gaiden 4
?>
News

Ninja Gaiden 4 Has Some of the Most Satisfying Combat in Years

Ninja games are pure, unadulterated fun. Be it the serene beauty of Ghost of Tsushima or - point and case…

Cedric Gossling
Lenovo Legion
?>
News

Lenovo Announces AI-Powered Software and Tablets in Legion Gaming Device Showcase

Gamers are always looking for the next best hardware they don’t actually need, so Lenovo naturally wants a piece of…

Cedric Gossling