News

 > Culture

Naoki Yoshida says the Final Fantasy series is ‘struggling’

Naoki Yoshida has spoken candidly in a new interview discussing the future of the Final Fantasy franchise.
18 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
final fantasy design

Culture

Image: Square Enix

Share Icon

Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XVI and the sole reason why Final Fantasy XIV became a raging success, has given a revealing interview to Inverse about the future of the franchise, and why it’s currently ‘struggling’ to stay relevant.

According to Yoshida, the current trends in the gaming industry are very difficult to keep up with, and having such an established, long-running series like Final Fantasy constantly adapting to these changes is extremely complex.

‘In terms of whether Final Fantasy is successfully adapting to industry trends, I believe the series is currently struggling,’ Yoshida said, with a refreshing dose of honesty. ‘We’re now at a point where we receive a wide variety of requests regarding the direction of our game design.’

‘To be honest, it’d be impossible to satisfy all those requests with a single title.  My current impression is that all we can really do is create multiple games, and continue creating the best that we can at any given time.’

Yoshida is enthusiastic about the future of the games industry, particularly new trends like VR worlds, and the potential for ‘online gaming’ to become redundant as single-player and multiplayer games merge. And despite his assessment of the Final Fantasy series, he also believes it has a bright future.

According to Inverse, Yoshida is currently focussed on making sure Final Fantasy sets trends, rather than chases them – and leaves a lasting impression on the industry despite rapid change.

Read: Final Fantasy XIV’s great story is made better by being told in an MMORPG

‘I want to keep making sure that Final Fantasy XIV will be fondly remembered by many as a fun game that gave them the best gaming experience,’ he said. ‘I also want to make sure that it will remain in operation for decades to come.’

To that end, Yoshida is currently hard at work, pushing the future of the franchise forward into uncharted territory, and uncertain waters.

‘I believe the essence of a job is getting paid to do what others find troublesome,’ Yoshida said of the process. ‘The more your job is something people don’t like, or don’t want to do, the more praise and recognition you will receive for accomplishing it. Once you build up credibility, you can take on bigger challenges and will be permitted to spend greater sums of money. As such, my mentality remains unchanged even today.’

Yoshida’s experience transforming Final Fantasy XIV to better align with modern MMORPG trends has likely informed his worldview, and his determination to keep the franchise relevant. While the game initially launched to poor reviews, under his direction it began to thrive – even rising to become as popular as titles like World of Warcraft.

With its recent expansion pack, Endwalker, attracting raucous crowds and plenty of first-time players, it’s clear that Yoshida has had a major impact on the game’s direction, with insightful changes helping to keep it relevant in an ever-changing industry.

While Yoshida still believes the franchise is struggling to connect with audiences as the world of gaming changes, he’s enthusiastic about what’s to come, and the potential for the series to grow as the tides change. As Yoshida continues to work on upcoming titles, like Final Fantasy XVI, expect this ideology and fluidity to shine through in gameplay.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
call of duty game skin
?>
News

Call of Duty accused of plagiarising second premium skin

The accusation follows a similar issue with the game's recent Samoyed dog skin.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo of america testers
?>
News

Nintendo of America testers allege they faced years of sexism and abuse

Nintendo of America testers have spoken out about poor working conditions and pay at the company.

Leah J. Williams
iron man game cancelled
?>
News

An open world Iron Man game was cancelled at Avalanche Studios

The game was reportedly in development for several years before it was ultimately cancelled.

Leah J. Williams
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
?>
News

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion rated in Australia

Crisis Core has now been rated by several government bodies, indicating it's on track for a 2022 release.

Leah J. Williams
order esports
?>
News

Australian esports team ORDER enters voluntary administration

ORDER has entered voluntary administration, with all staff being stood down.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login