Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has revealed its plans to feature “streamlined progression” options which make the game so easy that it’s impossible to die.

This is likely for those who are more interested in immersing themselves in the story than the gameplay, and represents a milestone of putting it up to the player how difficult they want their experience to be.

It comes as the wider discussion around Hollow Knight Silksong’s difficulty has intensified the discourse around artificially complex games.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Easy Mode

A player can choose which of these options they want to keep active, and which they don’t, but some of the more noteworthy inclusions are the ability to have unlimited HP and MP at all times, as well as the ability for every attack the player does to deal 9,999 damage.

It doesn’t take much to envision how these alterations might change the experience, but it puts it in the hands of players to decide whether or not they want any friction in their gameplay.

Will These Modes Arrive on Pre-Existing Versions?

For fans of the game who are already playing and looking for a more straightforward experience, they might be wondering whether this will also make its way over to the PlayStation version.

In all likelihood it will, but this is currently unclear. It may well be that it launches alongside the version of the game for other console releases on January 22nd 2026.

Gaming Difficulty Debate

When it comes to genres that aren’t known for their difficulty, opinions are more muted compared to something like a Souls-like or a Metroidvania.

When it comes to RPGs with tactical combat, the ability to tailor it to a player’s confidence and ability level is part of what makes it approachable. Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a complicated, strategic fare where every battle requires you to make the best possible decision, or it can be a story-focused power-fantasy where you and your companions get to trivialise the more routine encounters.

Some might argue that games being difficult for the sake of it is tedious, so having this kind of flexibility is important in allowing a player to get the most out of the game.