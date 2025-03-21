Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak launches in mid-2025

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed its upcoming multiplayer co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere]. Not only that, the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue on launch. The news was confirmed during the latest Future Games Show, where a new trailer and fresh details emerged.

Per this trailer, FBC: Firebreak will take place entirely in the Federal Bureau of Control (first introduced in Control) as strange, paranatural forces brew and boil over. “The Firebreak” of the title is a specialist unit of soldiers equipped to handle paranatural threats, and they’ll be charged with defeated a range of “otherworldly forces” as their influence spreads within the FBC.

Taking up arms, players will pair up with friends or strangers online, and attempt to hunt down and defeat these otherworldly forces, relying on team work and deploying unique skills to run through the FBC, in all its many forms, and take down new threats as they emerge.

Players will chose from a range of Crisis Kits in their journey, with each providing new skills and abilities. They’ll also be able able to select from “specialised tools, grenades, support items, and paranatural augments,” which will aid each fight.

FBC: Firebreak – Gameplay Trailer



While this sort of co-op multiplayer experience feels pretty wild for Remedy Entertainment, which usually specialises in single-player narrative games, there’s certainly plenty of potential in exploring more of the FBC, aka the Oldest House, and its weird little corridors. As revealed in Control, this location is an ever-shifting realm of paranatural magic, with all sorts of strange beings haunting its halls.

With each new run of FBC: Firebreak allowing for a new course through the FBC, there’s plenty of potential here, particularly for folks that love a good freak or two. Within the walls of the Oldest House, anything can happen – and it will.

Notably, Remedy has confirmed FBC: Firebreak will continue to get new, free content post-launch, to keep the game’s loop fresh for players, while introducing all sorts of new threats. So, there’ll always be something new and more horrifying around the corner.

FBC: Firebreak – Jobs and Gameplay Trailer



We’re likely to see much more from this game in future, so stay tuned as Remedy prepares for that mid-year launch.