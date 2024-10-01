Epic Games files new lawsuit against Google and Samsung

Epic Games has filed a new lawsuit against Google and Samsung, alleging both companies are working to deter consumers from installing third-party apps on Android devices, including the Epic Games Store. The lawsuit alleges that Samsung’s Auto Blocker feature, which automatically prevents users from installing third-party apps on their mobile devices, has recently undergone changes to make it more difficult for users to turn it off.

In late 2023, a lawsuit found Google had an illegal app store monopoly which stifled competition. The intention of this lawsuit was to highlight the challenges of third-party developers releasing apps on Android devices, and there was hope it would lead to changes.

Epic Games alleges this has led to changes, but ones that benefit Google and Samsung only. In its lawsuit, it has alleged Samsung’s Auto Blocker feature has changed to become a default setting on mobile devices, and further claimed users now have to go through a multi-step process to turn it off.

While Samsung claims this feature is designed to improve safety for phone users, Epic Games has alleged this is untrue. “Auto Blocker conducts no assessment of the safety or security of any specific source or any specific app before blocking an installation,” the company said in its lawsuit.

Read: Google has illegal app store monopoly, Epic Games lawsuit finds

It has further alleged Auto Blocker is specifically designed to prevent competition. It has also outlined a lack of opportunity to have third-party apps authorised in a way that would allow them to bypass the Auto Blocker.

In response, Samsung has claimed that contrary to Epic Games’ allegations, the company “actively fosters market competition, enhances consumer choice, and conducts its operations fairly.”

“The features integrated into our devices are designed in accordance with Samsung’s core principles of security, privacy, and user control, and we remain fully committed to safeguarding users’ personal data. Users have the choice to disable Auto Blocker at any time,” the company said.

It plans to defend itself against Epic’s lawsuit, as does Google.

“This is a meritless lawsuit,” Google spokesperson Dan Jackson said of the filing. “Android device makers are free to take their own steps to keep their users safe and secure.”

Epic Games has asked for a jury trial in its lawsuit. We’ll likely hear more about progress and legal proceedings in the coming months.