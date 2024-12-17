News

The Elder Scrolls Online developers form union

ZOS United will negotiate on behalf of the majority of ZeniMax Online Studios employees.
17 Dec 2024 9:18
Leah J. Williams
the elder scrolls online gold road zenimax union

Image: ZeniMax Online Studios

The Elder Scrolls Online developers at ZeniMax Online Studios have officially voted to form a union, known as ZOS United. As announced on Bluesky, the union will be part of the wider Communication Workers of America Union (CWA), which comprises a range of other video game and tech company unions.

In recent times, inspired by widespread layoffs and an overall lack of workplace protections, many groups of studio employees have unionised under the CWA. The movement began around 2021, and since then, employees of studios including Activision Blizzard, Sega, and Bethesda have all formed their own unions.

ZeniMax Online Studios is now taking cues from this action, with ZOS United forming to protect around 461 employees located around the United States. Per IGN, ZeniMax owner Microsoft has voluntarily recognised the union, as previously agreed ahead of the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Read: Microsoft will remain neutral on Activision Blizzard unions

In its announcement post, ZOS United has described its goals to protect all employees, particularly as the games industry evolves.

“We are thrilled to be joining thousands of other tech and video game workers in building solidarity across the industry with CODE-CWA,” ZOS United said. “With a union, we are looking forward to collectively pushing for improvements to the workplace, including job security, protections against AI, better pay and benefits – in an industry that we’re so deeply passionate about.”

Going forward, ZOS United will collectively bargain for better workplace protections for ZeniMax Online Studios employees, with these core tenants front of mind. In an era where multiple creative workplaces and employee bodies are fighting for the right to continue creating, against the threat of AI dominance, the union’s formation feels incredibly timely.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

