The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road launches in June 2024

ZeniMax Online Studios has revealed the next major chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online during the ESO 2024 Global Reveal. The new expansion, titled Gold Road, will follow the discovery of a new Daedric Prince, as players work towards uncovering their trail in a new zone known as the West Weald. You can expect Gold Road to launch on 3 June 2024 for PC and Mac, and on 18 June 2024 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road – Plot

As detailed, Gold Road follows directly on from the events of The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom. A mysterious new Daedric Prince has been found – and in a prologue chapter, players will discover that this prince has escaped from prison, and is now loose on the world.

Players arrive at the West Weald to find this locale in chaos, as plants have grown wild in the region, and a jungle has suddenly sprung up. At the same time, players will discover a splinter group of Wood Elves called the “Recollection” who have a connection to Ithelia, the aforementioned Daedric Prince.

After escaping imprisonment, Ithelia wanders through the West Weald aimlessly, having lost memories and powers during her period of isolation. You’ll find her in your quest, and eventually help her unlock the truth, and uncover a new threat to the hierarchy of Daedric Princes.

New Zone: West Weald

ZeniMax Online Studios has confirmed the West Weald is a new zone in The Elder Scrolls Online that will be familiar to players of Oblivion. It’s between Cyrodiil, Gold Coast, Reaper’s March, and Craglorn, and its capital city is Skingrad.

The zone contains three separate biomes:

The Gold Road, which is a forest of autumn colours.

Valenwood Annexation, which is a jungle rainforest.

Colovian Highlands, which is rocky, hilly, and also autumn-themed.

New Feature: Scribing

In addition to introducing a new world and plot, The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road is also introducing a new feature known as Scribing – a precursor to spell crafting. Scribing requires three ingredients: a Grimoire (skill), a Script (a buff), and an Ink (a consumable reagent).

With these items, you’ll be able to create new, more powerful versions of spells with additional effects. For example, using Scribing, you can transform a basic skill into a Venomous one with poisoning abilities. Using Scripts, you can “plug” new skills into an ability, and “make it do other things”, TESO creative director Rich Lambert told media in a recent game preview.

Using this process, players will be able to unlock a whole array of new spells for the game, and easily customise combat. You’ll also be able to pick new “Styles” for your spells, allocating colours for the visual effects.

The Elder Scrolls Online: 2024 Roadmap

Following the reveal for Gold Road, ZeniMax Online Studios also confirmed the upcoming roadmap for The Elder Scrolls Online in 2024, with each of the four quarters set to be defined by a new content drop. Here’s the full breakdown for the coming year:

Q1 2024: Two new dungeons, Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil, are set to arrive. There will also be an Update 41 preview steam in this period, currently locked in for 26 January at 3pm EST on the Bethesda Twitch channel.

Two new dungeons, Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil, are set to arrive. There will also be an Update 41 preview steam in this period, currently locked in for 26 January at 3pm EST on the Bethesda Twitch channel. Q2 2024: Gold Road chapter lands, including Scribing and new trial, Lucent Citadel.

Gold Road chapter lands, including Scribing and new trial, Lucent Citadel. Q3 2024: Mystery housing feature arrives.

Mystery housing feature arrives. Q4 2024: Mystery PvP feature launches, as well as two new companions.

Stay tuned for more details on The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road, launching on 3 June 2024 for PC and Mac, and on 18 June 2024 for Xbox and PlayStation.