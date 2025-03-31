Elden Ring Nightreign players really don’t like the Golden Hippopotamus

The first major Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test has revealed a host of juicy tidbits for Bandai Namco and FromSoftware – including the most defeated enemy in the game, the most runes lost on defeat, and how many players needed to be revived by their companions. These statistics have been outlined in a new blog post that also confirms just how tough the game’s bosses really are.

In Elden Ring Nightreign, players must work together to take down a variety of bosses, surviving multiple nights with scarce resources, in harsh conditions. As it turns out, these particular bosses are incredibly tricky. In the Network Test, players defeated the Nightlord Gladius, Beast of Night just 58,615 times.

For reference, Bandai Namco has provided plenty of other stats to illuminate just how defeating this NIghtlord proved to be. If you fall during battle, companions can revive you with their attacks. 23,627,489 attacks to revive players were recorded – which indicates that at least as many players fell in battles across the Network Test, and likely many more.

Hilariously, Bandai Namco notes that players lost 37,957,453,867 runes during the Network Test. How do you lose runes? If you’re defeated on the battlefield, and you don’t retrieve the runes before you die again. While players can gather multiple runes, this statistic indicates that players lost countless times, and lost so badly they either couldn’t, or chose not to, collect their lost runes.

And just to reiterate: the Nightlord of the Network Test was only beaten 58,615 times.

Read: Elden Ring Nightreign officially launches in May 2025

The funniest statistic revealed in this Elden Ring Nightreign blog is to do with other enemy deaths. In a breakdown, Bandai Namco has revealed the most-killed enemies in the game – whether by virtue of players pursuing these particular enemies, or by them being the easier targets to kill.

The Golden Hippopotamus was the most-killed enemy of the game’s Network Test, with 194,996 kills overall. This was followed by Flame Chariots (164,974), Fire Monks (150,128), Flying Dragon of the Hills (147,202) and Royal Army Knights (98,738). Given all of these enemies drop rare goods on defeat, and they are slightly less powerful than the Nightlord bosses, they’re well work seeking out – although it’s worth noting players deaths still outweigh the number of enemies killed.

For anyone thinking about Elden Ring Nightreign, this list is good preparation to understand exactly how tough the game’s many enemies are, and what to expect when you enter the battlefield. Those 37,957,453,867 runes weren’t lost for no reason, after all.

When does Elden Ring Nightreign launch?

Those browsing these statistics and seeing a challenge won’t have to wait long to tackle the Golden Hippopotamus and its friends. As previously announced, these Network Tests are leading into the launch of the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on 30 May 2025.

Unlike its predecessor, this game is a co-op multiplayer experience with roguelike elements – so if you’re keen to hop in, you’ll need to team up with a crew. And it’s worth noting that even with friends by your side, you may still fall (and fall, and fall) in battle.