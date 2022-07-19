DreamHack Melbourne is hosting a Students Day for keen esports players

DreamHack Melbourne will take place from 2-4 September 2022, bringing the iconic esports festival to Australia for the first time. As part of the three-day celebration, DreamHack will hold a special Students Day on 2 September, an event designed to educate young players about the world of esports and how the community can support professional aspirations.

Students will be able to learn more about these opportunities, and how the field has grown over the last decade. A range of esports industry professionals with specialisations in casting, hosting, coaching, managing and broadcasting will be on-hand to share their wisdom and experiences, with talks and panels held throughout the day on the Margaret Court Arena stage and the CENTREPIECE venue.

‘Gaming and esports is the fastest growing industry in the world, and we want to make sure the next generation of students interested in pursuing a career here are well prepared for the industry, and a life after competitive play,’ Ben Green, Senior Product Manager at ESL Australia said of the initiative.

‘DreamHack Melbourne Students Day is about helping not just the aspiring creators and players, but those who’ll also go on to run events like DreamHack themselves one day.’

Students are able to form their own itinerary for Students Day, or follow a complete, full-day schedule to learn everything they can about the evolving world of gaming. Panels currently locked in for the day include: Working in Esports, Online Safety and Social Media, University Pathways to The Esports Industry, Life As A Content Creator, and the Community Esports Showcase.

While the content is aimed at students, anyone is able to purchase tickets for the Students Day content, starting at AU $30 for children and AU $50 for adults. Education institutions and schools are also able to contact ESL (contact.aus@eslgaming.com) to work out bookings for student groups.

DreamHack Melbourne takes place from 2-4 September 2022. You can find out more about the event, and how to purchase tickets, on the official website.