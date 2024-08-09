Disney x Fortnite collaboration to feature at D23

Disney will reveal more about its collaboration with Epic Games and Fortnite during its upcoming D23 fan event, set to take place from 10 August 2024. In early 2024, Disney revealed it had invested USD $1.5 billion in Epic Games, with a view to create a “transformational new games and entertainment universe” connected to Fortnite in some fashion.

At the time, it was described as “Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games” with “significant opportunities for growth and expansion.” So far, this collaboration has led to various crossover skins in Fortnite, but both companies are clearly cooking something much bigger behind the scenes.

We could see teasers for some of these plans during D23, as Disney has now confirmed special Fortnite x Disney content will be revealed live from the showfloor. From 10 August at 7:30 pm PT | 10:30 pm ET, keen fans can visit the official D23 Island in Fortnite, where Disney Horizons Live will air with “never-before-seen reveals from the worlds of Fortnite and Disney, all streamed exclusively into Fortnite.”

The actual show kicks off at 8:30 pm PT | 11:30 pm ET, to give players time to settle in and ready themselves for some in-game reveals. D23’s dedicated island will be discoverable via the Fortnite Homebar, and you’ll also be able to pop in by entering the island code: 7908-6413-2516.

Read: Disney invests USD $1.5 billion in Fortnite creator Epic Games

Even if you miss the presentation, you’ll still be able to see all the key reveals, as they’ll be on-loop on D23 Island until 16 August 2024. That said, it’s worth popping in live if you’re able, as everyone who stays on the island for at least 10 minutes will be given a Peelverine Plush Back Bling and XP. “Peelverine” is, of course, Fortnite mascot Peely wearing a Wolverine costume.

How to watch the Disney x Fortnite reveals live worldwide

For those tuning in around the world, here’s what time the Disney x Fortnite reveals will happen live:

Australia – 1:30 pm AEST | 1:00 pm ACST | 11:30 am AWST (11 August)

– 1:30 pm AEST | 1:00 pm ACST | 11:30 am AWST (11 August) New Zealand – 3:30 pm NZST (11 August)

– 3:30 pm NZST (11 August) United States – 8:30 pm PT | 11:30 pm ET (10 August)

– 8:30 pm PT | 11:30 pm ET (10 August) United Kingdom – 3:30 am GMT | 4:30 am BST (11 August)

The Disney Horizons Live presentation will only be streamed in Fortnite, so you will need to visit the game if you’re keen to catch the news as it happens. Otherwise, there’ll be plenty of media coverage for D23 weekend, so stay tuned for all the biggest announcements.