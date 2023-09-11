News

Diablo 4 will get new expansions every year, says Blizzard

Diablo 4 is getting multiple new expansions, but players will have to remain patient for them.
11 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
diablo 4 expansions

Image: Activision Blizzard

Diablo 4 is set to receive a number of major expansions in future, with each designed to overhaul the game and provide hours of additional content for dungeon-crawling enthusiasts. While developer Blizzard Entertainment recently announced work on the first two expansions had begun, an exact timeline for release was not revealed.

According to Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson, that’s because the releases are being planned as massive annual drops, with each new expansion stretching out content on a long-term basis. Speaking to Dexerto, Fergusson said Blizzard is currently working to “build a foundation” for the future, with players encouraged to continuously return to the game as stories are expanded.

In describing the game, Fergusson referenced “quarterly seasons” paired with “annual expansions”, each providing differing reasons to jump back into the game. In each season of Diablo 4, players will start fresh with new characters, and leap into themed storylines and quests. Expansions will likely riff on seasons, with more robust content, storylines, and game-changing plots.

Read: Diablo 4 Review – Heaven in Hell

“When you look at the launch of the game and this first season, we see that as building a foundation on which we can build for the future,” Fergusson told Dexerto. “So, as we look at our quarterly seasons, and we look at our annual expansions, those are the things that we’re really focused on for our live service.”

“We’ve got plans, we have storylines that go well into the future. We’ve got plans. We’re always leapfrogging our seasons, and leapfrogging our expansions, so it’s something we are going to do for a long time.”

Fergusson pointed to the long gap between Diablo 3 and Diablo 4 as a reason to continue live service for the game, providing a bridge between the present and future of the franchise. It appears Blizzard is keen to enthral players in long-term, rewarding gameplay, providing at least five new slices of content every year (four seasons, one expansion) for as long as player interest keeps up.

While that’s looking into a far-off future, it appears Diablo 4 players will have plenty to look forward to over the coming years. For now, Blizzard is focussed on delivering the first two major expansions for the game, and its upcoming second season – which is themed around vampire hunting.

Diablo 4: Season of Blood kicks off on 17 October 2023.

09/11/2023 01:48 pm GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

