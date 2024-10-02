Devolver Digital announces new game publishing label, Big Fan

Devolver Digital has announced the launch of a new game publishing label titled Big Fan, which aims to support creative video games that utilise licensed IP. Big Fan is a new label comprised of industry veterans with experience working on projects for major companies, including adaptations of The Lord of the Rings, John Wick, Star Wars, Dune, and more.

It believes in a singular goal: to create new, licensed games where indie developers have the chance to “take risks” and “explore unique ideas that aren’t dictated by spreadsheets.” It will aid developers to realise fun, innovative ideas that adapt their favourite franchises.

“We believe (and have seen firsthand) that great games that propel existing franchises can offer a connection with a fan that only an interactive experience can offer,” Big Fan said in press release. “Independent games created in these universes can explore them in new and unexpected ways, and it’s our goal to raise the bar of what fans can expect.”

“Drawing inspiration from beloved franchises, we strive to bring these worlds closer to fans – both old and new – through the lens of creative teams driven by their passion for the material … Our goal at Big Fan is to nurture fun and inventive games that stand on their own, rather than serving as marketing tie-ins for other media launches.”

Think The Mummy Demastered, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, John Wick Hex, The Wolf Among Us, and so on.

Read: How The Mummy Demastered eclipsed its source material

As noted, the Big Fan team have worked closely with folks at Disney, Dark Horse Comics, Lionsgate, Rebellion, and beyond, and it’s “actively working with these partners right now” as it develops its future vision.

Big Fan aims to go far beyond the licensed games of the past, wielding the team’s veteran experience (and the experience of the Devolver Digital team) to pick out the best, most exciting ideas to expand beloved franchises, and realise the passions backing these projects.

The publisher has not announced its first games, but is keen to get in touch with developers who have keen ideas and the capacity to see them through. In a press release, it’s encouraged developers to reach out, to see what’s possible in a future where licensed games can be more experimental, innovative, and memorable.

You can learn more about Big Fan on its newly-launched website.