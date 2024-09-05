Destiny could be getting a mobile game spin-off

New reports have suggested Bungie’s Destiny could be getting a mobile spin-off, with development work led by PC and mobile game specialist, NetEase. The news of this game, reportedly titled Destiny Rising, first surfaced on X, courtesy of leaker Kurakasis.

Later, reporter Jeff Grubb seemingly corroborated this report, confirming Destiny Rising was real, and that there was “not a lot of people from Bungie working on it.” Further, Grubb also claimed it’s going to be “Destiny on mobile, but with a lot of changes.” He believes there will be formal Hero characters, rather than custom-created characters, and he also stated the game “could get announced soon.”

At this stage, nothing official has been confirmed, and there is still plenty of mystery surrounding this potential release. Earlier in August, Bloomberg reported that Sony wanted a mobile version of Destiny developed as far back as 2022, with some developers reportedly set to work on this project at the time.

While there was some doubt about whether this mobile game survived Bungie’s recent restructuring and mass layoffs, Kurakasis and Grubb both believe it’s still in development.

At this stage, further details remain unclear. Given Grubb’s understanding the game will have set Hero characters, we could actually see a very different version of Destiny in this mobile spin-off. Customisation is a key part of the existing game, and having set personalities (likely with background stories) could reshape the overall experience. Whatever the case, it’s certainly a fascinating prospect.

Based on recent reports, a mobile version of Destiny isn’t unexpected. Tencent and NetEase are reportedly both working on major mobile ports, with Tencent reportedly working on Elden Ring in similar fashion. The mobile games market is currently booming, particularly in regions like China, and major video game companies are looking to take advantage of their ongoing popularity and accessibility.

Should reports of Destiny Rising‘s existence be accurate, we could see much more of the project soon. For now, Bungie and NetEase are remaining tight-lipped about this potential mobile spin-off, and how it could expand the Destiny universe.