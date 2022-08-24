News

Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion has finally been unveiled

Bungie has unveiled Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion in a major game showcase.
24 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
destiny 2 lightfall

Image: Bungie

The latest Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, has been unveiled in a Destiny 2 showcase spotlighting the future of the beloved franchise. The next chapter of the game will bring players into the crosshairs of the Tormentors and Cloud Striders, with each faction taking a stance against the Shadow Legion, all for the protection of the secret city of Neomuna.

‘Shattered glass glints in the starlight. Soldiers of the Shadow Legion battle with Guardians under the unmistakable shadows of the fleet overhead – the Witness and its newest disciple are here,’ the game’s official description reads. ‘Find strength in the Light, arm yourself with Darkness, and peer beyond the veil as you raise the stakes on an already unforgettable campaign.’

It appears there’ll be a range of new features introducing with Lightfall, including the new Strand sub-class element, which allows you to ‘tap into the invisible threads that bind reality’ to aid grappling and powerful attacks. Neomuna will also be yours to explore freely. This neon-hued city looks like something out of Cyberpunk, and should be a real joy to romp through.

Read: Gamescom 2022: All the big game announcements and news

You can check out the new trailer for the latest Destiny 2 expansion below:

Also announced during the Destiny 2 showcase was a brand new event: Season of Plunder. In this adventure, players will work together to foil the plans of Eramis, the Kell of Darkness, and return her to her icy prison. Season of Plunder will bring a number of new activities and quests, as well as new limited-time gear.

A returning quest, King’s Fall, was also announced. This originally appeared in Destiny: The Taken King, and will now arrive in Destiny 2 as a special raid that everyone can access.

In addition to the new trailer and features, developer Bungie also announced that a new partnership with Epic Games will see Destiny cosmetics appearing in Fortnite and Fall Guys in future. You’ll also be able to grab Fortnite-themed ornaments in Destiny 2 – which Bungie notes is the first major Fortnite crossover into another video game series.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches for PC and consoles on 29 February 2023. Expect to hear more about the expansion in the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

