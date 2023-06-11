Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release date announced

At the 2023 Xbox Game Showcase, beloved actor and seemingly nice genuine guy Keanu Reeves took the virtual stage to introduce a new look at Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the upcoming story expansion to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. A release date was also announced: 26 September 2023.

Reeves expressed sincere gratitude for the change to share the screen with Idris Elba before scampering off.

The trailer introduces the narrative conceit of the expansion – that protagonist V has a chance to remove the bomb lodged in their head, and save themselves from their inevitable demise

From what we know so far, it seems like the setup goes out of its way to completely undermine what is arguably one of the most meaningful aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 for the purposes of sending V on one last high-stakes jaunt.

The trailer depicts a dangerous escort mission that involves the evacuation of a VIP at the request of Agent Soloman Reed (Idris Elba), which seems to go horribly wrong. It appears someone tipped off the antagonists, and much of the expansion appears to involve dealing with the aftermath of the missions, and finding out what’s really going on in a spy thriller-like story.

Media previews for Phantom Liberty, such as this one written by Jake Dekker for GameSpot, suggest that the expansion also serves as a ‘top-to-bottom overhaul’ of Cyberpunk 2077, cleaning up a lot of the design issues that portions of the player community had.

‘Quest director Paweł Sasko and quest designer Despoina Anetaky told us that nearly every system had been changed, tweaked, or redone entirely,’ writes Dekker.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is scheduled for release on 26 September 2023, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.