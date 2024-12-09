News

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster has been delayed

The Gobbos still need saving – but not yet.
9 Dec 2024 9:37
Leah J. Williams
Argonaut Games’ Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster has been delayed from December 2024 to Q1 2025, with this brief delay designed to improve the game’s quality and polish. If you were looking forward to sitting down with a nostalgic gem over the holiday period, it’s disappointing to report those dreams are now dashed – but at the very least, there’s only a short wait before the game’s new release date.

In any case, as Argonaut Games says, if you’ve waited 27 years for a surprise Croc remaster, a few more weeks of waiting won’t make any real difference.

“This decision was not made lightly, but we believe that a little more time is needed to add the final touches to ensure the game meets the high standards that we aspire to and which you deserve,” Argonaut Games said. “We understand that after 27 years of waiting, this news might be a little disappointing, especially with the festive season coming soon. However, our goal has always been to deliver a game with the quality and polish that will truly delight.”

“We appreciate your patience and support as we work to bring Croc back in the best possible way.”

Read: Croc: Legend of the Gobbos arrives with physical collector’s editions

As previously announced, this still-upcoming remaster is set to revamp Croc: Legend of the Gobbos for a new generation of players, and for nostalgic adults. Notable changes include a graphical overhaul, as well as control scheme tweaks to ensure the game’s original tank controls feel slightly less clunky. Other than that, players can expect all the “weeeeees” and “kapows” of the original, refreshed for modern consoles.

And for those unfamiliar, this release will be a chance to experience one of the most beloved but underrated platformers of the 1990s. In the game, you must rescue a cast of adorable Gobbos, stolen away by the evil Baron Dante, by traversing a range of weird, wonderful stages filled with puzzles and enemies. Croc is able to jump and tail spin, with these abilities proving invaluable to saving the Gobbos, and the world.

Croc is a quirky little adventure, and one that’s certainly tied to positive memories for many veteran gamers. As strange as it is to see the game return, its remaster is very, very anticipated, particularly by the GamesHub team.

As announced, there’s now a slightly longer wait for the release of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos – but the game will be here before we know it. Stay tuned for more news as Argonaut Games prepares for a Q1 2025 release.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

