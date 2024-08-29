Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is getting a remaster

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos isn’t the first game you’ll hear about in discussions of great 1990s platformer games, but for those who played it in childhood, it remains one of the best of its genre. With cool, often creepy stages, Legend of the Gobbos took a mature approach to adventuring. It had spooky castles, giant monster battles, and musical tracks that still haunt. Croc was a unique experience – and it’s for that reason that news of an imminent remaster is so delightful.

A Croc: Legend of the Gobbos HD remaster was actually announced way back in mid-2023, when Jez San, founder of developer Argonaut Games, announced “premature” news of Croc HD. At the time, there was nothing official confirmed, but now we know a newly-formed version of Argonaut Games has been tirelessly working away on remastering Croc for modern, nostalgic audiences.

In a press release, new Argonaut Games co-CEO Gary Sheinwald enthused about the future of the revived developer and publisher, outlining plans to revisit a range of other classic games.

“I worked closely with Jez on the design and production of Starglider, Argonaut’s first big hit back in 1986. So to take up the mantle of relaunching Argonaut Games nearly four decades later brings me full circle, and we have further exciting announcements in the pipeline in the coming months,” Sheinwald said.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Gex Trilogy gets late 2024 preorder window

As for Croc, Argonaut Games has highlighted its multi-million-seller status, underlining how its “charm and creativity made it an instant classic” for a generation of young players. With plenty of positive memories attached to the game, and fellow revivals for Crash, Spyro, and other platformers still doing well, now is the right time for it to return.

“The remaster promises to bring the beloved game to a new generation of gamers with enhanced high-definition graphics, updated modern control mechanics, and a nostalgic, fun, and authentic gameplay experience that will be sure to ignite the imagination of players and remind them why they fell in love with video games in the first place,” the studio said.

In addition to refreshing the game, this version of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos will also include a “meticulously curated digital museum” that features a range of long-lost development assets including “game design documents, concept art, animation tests, team member interviews” and more. It should be a deep dive into the history of this game, as a celebration of its legacy and achievements.

As of writing, the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster is set to launch for PC and consoles later in 2024.