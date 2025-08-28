It was reported last year that Microsoft is aiming for AI tools to be used in 70-80% of daily work tasks for developers, with the end goal to eventually achieve 100% automation. The objective is ultimately with a view to levelling up efficiency from developers by utilising AI in workflows.

However, this doesn’t appear to be a mandate that extends to Microsoft’s first-party studios. Candy Crush developer King is reportedly struggling to adopt the tools to the extent Microsoft is hoping.

This comes in the midst of a broader discussion about how AI might shape game development in the future, as well as balancing its merit as a cost-saving tool to businesses against the resulting creative price.

Microsoft AI plans

Back in 2023, Microsoft AI plans were made abundantly clear in the realm of video games.

Not only did they aim to use it to create an AI assistant that could be useful to Xbox users, but they were also hopeful that it could be valuable in areas like voice acting and art direction; areas in which AI usage remains a divisive topic.

More recently, the company had disclosed that they want the next generation of Xbox hardware to have AI-powered features that transform the gameplay experience for players, though it is unclear exactly what this would look like.

Candy Crush Developer Expresses Uncertainty

While ChatGPT is is becoming increasingly attractive for businesses and developers, more advanced and involved AI tools have a low-adoption rate.

This has created an environment where Candy Crush developer, King, is failing keeping up with the mandate in the way that Microsoft is hoping, which is recipe for conflict between the companies.

Other Issues at King

However, as well as being part of a wider narrative about the use of AI in game development, this latest chapter is but another entry into King’s apparent toxic work environment.

Strangely, even though King seem hesitant about the use of AI, it was reported last month by Bloomberg around 200 employees had been laid off, replacing them with internally developed AI tools.

The situation was reportedly so extreme that very few King employees were given job security assurances – even when it came to the staff who had developed the very AI tools now primed to take their positions. This has resulted in some staff looking to take legal action.