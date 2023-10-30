BlizzCon 2023: How to watch the show online

BlizzCon 2023 is set to kick off on 3 November 2023, with both in-person and online showcases taking place. Notably, it’s the first hybrid BlizzCon in some years, as previous physical events were shelved due to pandemic conditions, and a need to “reimagine” proceedings, after a tumultuous few years.

Those able to attend in-person will gather in Anaheim, California – but for everyone else, there’ll still be an opportunity to connect via free, livestreamed BlizzCon Arena shows. A number of events are planned to take place over 3-4 November 2023, with various deep dives and campfire chats giving insights into Blizzard’s game development processes, and the future of its most celebrated games.

BlizzCon 2023: Broadcast Schedule

Here’s the rundown of every showcase announced as part of the BlizzCon 2023 broadcast schedule, with all times listed in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT):

NOVEMBER 3

11:00 am – Opening Ceremony

– Opening Ceremony 1:30 pm – World of Warcraft: What’s Next

– World of Warcraft: What’s Next 2:30 pm – Overwatch 2: Deep Dive

– Overwatch 2: Deep Dive 3:30 pm – World of Warcraft Classic: What’s Next

– World of Warcraft Classic: What’s Next 4:30 pm – Hearthstone: What’s Next

– Hearthstone: What’s Next 5:30 pm – Warcraft Rumblings

NOVEMBER 4

12:00 pm – World of Warcraft: Deep Dive

– World of Warcraft: Deep Dive 1:30 pm – Overwatch 2: What’s Next

– Overwatch 2: What’s Next 2:30 pm – Diablo IV Campfire Chat

– Diablo IV Campfire Chat 4:45 pm – Community Night

– Community Night 6:15 pm – Le Sserafim Appearance

How to watch BlizzCon 2023

Panels from BlizzCon 2023 will air on Blizzard Entertainment’s YouTube and Twitch channels at the above times. Here’s when the daily show will kick off around the world:

Australia – The opening ceremony begins at 5:00 am AEDT (4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST) on 4 November 2023. Day two begins at 6:00 am AEDT (5:30 ACDT | 3:00 am AEST) on 5 November 2023.

New Zealand – The opening ceremony begins at 8:00 am NZDT on 4 November 2023. Day two begins at 9:00 am NDZT on 5 November 2023.

United States – The opening ceremony begins at 11:00 am PDT (2:00 pm EDT) on 3 November 2023. Day two begins at 12:00 pm PDT (3:00 pm EDT) on 4 November 2023.

United Kingdom –The opening ceremony begins at 7:00 pm CET (6:00 pm GMT) on 3 November 2023. Day two begins at 8:00 pm CET (7:00 pm GMT) on 4 November 2023.

Stay tuned for the latest news out of BlizzCon 2023.