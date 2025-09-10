Bioshock Movie Script Revealed to Be an Adaption of the First Game

It’s been known since 2022 that a Bioshock movie is in the works, but a lack of communication since then has naturally had people wondering whether it was still going ahead. However, producer Roy Lee has now revealed that work on the script is continuing, which will be an adaptation of the first Bioshock game.

Given the gameplay-driven nature of the 2007 game, it is unclear how tightly it will stick to the story.

Bishock Movie Crew

The movie is being produced and released by Netflix, with Francis Lawrence (Hunger Games: Catching Fire onwards) directing and Michael Green (Logan) writing the script.

In an interview with The Direct, Roy Lee touched on the Bioshock project which will now pick up steam after the The Long Walk was completed, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel.

Other than this, little information has been released about the project, meaning casting details have been kept under wraps (if any have been decided on yet). With the director working on another Hunger Games movie set for release towards the end of 2026, the Bioshock movie can safely be assumed to be coming out at some point in 2027 or, more likely, afterwards.

Adapting Bioshock

The difficulty of adapting Bioshock into a film is that there is one single moment in the game that does a lot of narrative heavy-lifting, and the effectiveness of that twist is somewhat dependent on the medium of video gaming.

It’s a moment that’s designed to question why you do things in a gam, which is something that was very novel back in 2007. However, in a film, there is a risk that this becomes much more straightforward and devoid of its identity as a twist.

Will There Be a Bioshock 4?

This comes as a part of a slew of Bioshock related projects in the works, including Ken Levine’s upcoming game Judas, which seems to be a kind of spiritual successor. In addition to that and the movie adaptation, there is also a fourth Bioshock game in development – a game that Take Two have reaffirmed will release despite the extensive difficulties that the team have faced behind the scenes, difficulties that have led to layoffs and even a complete change of creative leadership.