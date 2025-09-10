News > News > Culture

Bioshock Movie Script Revealed to Be an Adaption of the First Game

10 Sep 2025 10:10
Peter Morgan
Bioshock movie

Culture

Share Icon

It’s been known since 2022 that a Bioshock movie is in the works, but a lack of communication since then has naturally had people wondering whether it was still going ahead. However, producer Roy Lee has now revealed that work on the script is continuing, which will be an adaptation of the first Bioshock game.

Given the gameplay-driven nature of the 2007 game, it is unclear how tightly it will stick to the story.

Bishock Movie Crew

The movie is being produced and released by Netflix, with Francis Lawrence (Hunger Games: Catching Fire onwards) directing and Michael Green (Logan) writing the script.

In an interview with The Direct, Roy Lee touched on the Bioshock project which will now pick up steam after the The Long Walk was completed, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel.

Other than this, little information has been released about the project, meaning casting details have been kept under wraps (if any have been decided on yet). With the director working on another Hunger Games movie set for release towards the end of 2026, the Bioshock movie can safely be assumed to be coming out at some point in 2027 or, more likely, afterwards.

Adapting Bioshock

The difficulty of adapting Bioshock into a film is that there is one single moment in the game that does a lot of narrative heavy-lifting, and the effectiveness of that twist is somewhat dependent on the medium of video gaming.

It’s a moment that’s designed to question why you do things in a gam, which is something that was very novel back in 2007. However, in a film, there is a risk that this becomes much more straightforward and devoid of its identity as a twist.

Will There Be a Bioshock 4?

This comes as a part of a slew of Bioshock related projects in the works, including Ken Levine’s upcoming game Judas, which seems to be a kind of spiritual successor. In addition to that and the movie adaptation, there is also a fourth Bioshock game in development – a game that Take Two have reaffirmed will release despite the extensive difficulties that the team have faced behind the scenes, difficulties that have led to layoffs and even a complete change of creative leadership.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

7777 Gaming
?>
News

7777 Gaming Expands Africa and Latin America Presence Through PlaylogiQ

Developer 7777 Gaming is strengthening its presence across Africa, Latin America and other emerging markets by partnering with PlaylogiQ The…

Jim Munro
Amusnet
?>
News

Amusnet Makes Inroads Into Spain And Portugal With GoldenPark

Amusnet has released a selection of its games in Spain and Portugal through a collaboration with GoldenPark. The Bulgarian developer…

Jim Munro
Dead Island 3
?>
News

Dead Island 3 Teased as Second Game Reaches 20 Million Player Milestone

Dead Island 2 might have seemed like an unlikely success given the gap between its predecessor, and the underwhelming reception…

Peter Morgan
Clair Obscur Expedition 33
?>
News

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Concert Tour Sells Out in Under an Hour

One of 2025’s true breakout hits, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has become a true classic in the eyes of many.…

Peter Morgan
SYNOT Games
?>
News

SYNOT Games To Deliver Bespoke Exclusives For Allwyn Slovensko Brand

SYNOT Games is reaching across the borders to provide two bespoke games for Allwyn Slovensko brand SazkaHry.sk in Slovakia. The…

Jim Munro