News

 > News > Xbox

Alleged BioShock 4 screenshot reveals very few details

There's few assumptions we can make about the alleged screenshot from BioShock 4.
16 Jul 2024
Leah J. Williams
bioshock game

PC

Image: 2K Games

Share Icon

An image reportedly taken from a 2021 build of BioShock 4 has sparked waves of discourse online, as fans analyse every detail for clues about the long-gestating sequel. But even with corroboration this image may be real, there’s not much that can be gleaned from it.

As posted by MP1ST, the image was taken from a 2021 showcase reel from an unnamed Visual Effects Artist who worked on the game. Their identity has been withheld for privacy concerns, and due to the risk of trouble caused by the image leaking.

In this revealed image, which you can view on MP1ST, we see a UI menu representing plasmids (aka superpowers), as well as a health and stamina bar, a weapon, and what appears to be a tower with a flaming sun on top. Starting with the plasmids, there are symbols that seem to represent time slowing down, lightning/electricity, and magnetism as individual powers, each of which can be rotated by the player.

In the upper left corner, a time symbol appears. It’s unknown what this refers to, as the plasmid powers are represented in a separate UI. Beside this logo, we can see standard health and stamina bars, as well as some blurry, unreadable text.

Read: Ken Levine’s Judas sounds a lot like a BioShock sequel

In the centre of the screen, a tower with a flaming orb appears, rising above the unseen scenery. This tower resembles the structures seen in the between-universes world of BioShock: Infinite, but has a more futuristic, curvy design.

Finally, the gun. It appears to be a relatively standard shotgun with multiple barrels. The name suggests it has ricochet abilities, with bullets likely pinging multiple enemies.

That’s about all we can see in this dark screenshot, and there’s very little we can assume based on what’s presented. It’s nice to see plasmid-like abilities appear, and the appearance of a sun-powered tower is intriguing, but neither tell us much about the plot of BioShock, and how it will continue the legacy of the beloved franchise.

It’s also important to note this image came from a 2021 showreel, and likely does not represent the current form of BioShock 4. Three years on, development will have advanced significantly – and that means the game may have changed quite a bit since this screenshot. If we take BioShock: Infinite‘s beta and demo versions as precedent, BioShock 4 could have become an entirely new game since 2021.

For now, any analysis of the allegedly leaked image from BioShock 4 needs to be taken with a lot of salt. It’s best to remember that games change significantly during their life cycle, and one single screenshot is unlikely to represent the full scope and breadth of the upcoming game. We should see much more of BioShock 4 in future – but it’s best to stay patient for an official reveal before brewing any firm theories.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
taiko no tatsujin arcade machines north america
?>
News

The gospel of Taiko no Tatsujin is spreading to North America

Taiko no Tatsujin arcade machines are officially coming to North America later in 2024.

Leah J. Williams
girl geek academy government funding women stem
?>
News

Girl Geek Academy calls on Aussie schools to support AI High program

AI High aims to teach young students about the value of AI technology.

Leah J. Williams
Kunitsu-gami Capcom
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass – New arrivals and departures in July 2024

Here's all the latest games arriving to and departing from Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams
call of duty black ops 6
?>
News

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta dates revealed

Here's when you'll get your first taste of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Leah J. Williams
max mustard game
?>
News

PAX Aus 2024 Indie Showcase winners revealed

Here's all the games set to be featured at the PAX Aus 2024 Indie Showcase.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login