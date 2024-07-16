Alleged BioShock 4 screenshot reveals very few details

An image reportedly taken from a 2021 build of BioShock 4 has sparked waves of discourse online, as fans analyse every detail for clues about the long-gestating sequel. But even with corroboration this image may be real, there’s not much that can be gleaned from it.

As posted by MP1ST, the image was taken from a 2021 showcase reel from an unnamed Visual Effects Artist who worked on the game. Their identity has been withheld for privacy concerns, and due to the risk of trouble caused by the image leaking.

In this revealed image, which you can view on MP1ST, we see a UI menu representing plasmids (aka superpowers), as well as a health and stamina bar, a weapon, and what appears to be a tower with a flaming sun on top. Starting with the plasmids, there are symbols that seem to represent time slowing down, lightning/electricity, and magnetism as individual powers, each of which can be rotated by the player.

In the upper left corner, a time symbol appears. It’s unknown what this refers to, as the plasmid powers are represented in a separate UI. Beside this logo, we can see standard health and stamina bars, as well as some blurry, unreadable text.

Read: Ken Levine’s Judas sounds a lot like a BioShock sequel

In the centre of the screen, a tower with a flaming orb appears, rising above the unseen scenery. This tower resembles the structures seen in the between-universes world of BioShock: Infinite, but has a more futuristic, curvy design.

Finally, the gun. It appears to be a relatively standard shotgun with multiple barrels. The name suggests it has ricochet abilities, with bullets likely pinging multiple enemies.

That’s about all we can see in this dark screenshot, and there’s very little we can assume based on what’s presented. It’s nice to see plasmid-like abilities appear, and the appearance of a sun-powered tower is intriguing, but neither tell us much about the plot of BioShock, and how it will continue the legacy of the beloved franchise.

It’s also important to note this image came from a 2021 showreel, and likely does not represent the current form of BioShock 4. Three years on, development will have advanced significantly – and that means the game may have changed quite a bit since this screenshot. If we take BioShock: Infinite‘s beta and demo versions as precedent, BioShock 4 could have become an entirely new game since 2021.

For now, any analysis of the allegedly leaked image from BioShock 4 needs to be taken with a lot of salt. It’s best to remember that games change significantly during their life cycle, and one single screenshot is unlikely to represent the full scope and breadth of the upcoming game. We should see much more of BioShock 4 in future – but it’s best to stay patient for an official reveal before brewing any firm theories.