Assassin’s Creed Liberation to be unplayable on Steam, no refunds offered

Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation HD has been delisted from Steam, and is no longer available for purchase at the request of publisher, Ubisoft. While games are frequently delisted online, this particular case comes with a major and disturbing caveat: in addition to being delisted, it appears Liberation will no longer be accessible at all from 1 September 2022 – even for existing owners.

The update was spotted by Twitter user Nors3.eth, who noted, quite rightfully, that this decision sets a dangerous precedent for digital purchases. With no refunds or alternatives seemingly offered by Steam, it appears owners will simply lose access to the game in September with no recourse available.

Also unclear is the reason why the game is being delisted. While it is now a decade old, it’s notable for being the first Assassin’s Creed game to spotlight a female protagonist, and has distinct ties to the overall story and lore of the beloved franchise.

Regardless of its status, the removal of the game is concerning – and follows news of a similar move from Sony, who recently announced the delisting and removal of select Studiocanal films from the libraries of owners in Germany and Austria. As with this case, no refunds appeared to be offered.

If you’ve purchased the content already, the game is simply being taken away.

The nature of digital ownership can be extremely prickly as it doesn’t correlate directly with ‘real world’ ownership. When you purchase a game via online stores, you are technically purchasing a license to access a game, not the game itself – and this can feasibly be removed at any time.

At this stage, it’s unclear why Ubisoft has chosen to delist the game on Steam, or why it’s being taken away for good on 1 September 2022 – but it joins a number of other titles that will have online support removed on this date.

Update 11:50 am AEST, 11 July 2022: Ubisoft has provided the following statement in response to the delisting:

‘We don’t take the decision to retire services for older Ubisoft games lightly, and our teams are currently assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games’ online services are decommissioned on September 1st, 2022. We are also working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts, so players will be fully informed about the removal of online services at the point of purchase as well as via our support article where we shared the news.’