There’s something magical about seeing an arcade classic make a comeback, especially when it’s one you used to hunch over in a dimly lit game center, quarters lined up on the cabinet. Arcade Archives Aqua Jet makes its debut on all consoles, giving players the chance to relive the adrenaline-fuelled wave-racing thrills that made it a mid-90s staple.

Originally developed by Namco in 1996, Aqua Jet was all about fast-paced water racing, wild course designs, and a surprisingly challenging handling system that forced you to learn every curve of the ocean track.

Back in the day, the cabinet was huge, with handlebars that let you lean into turns. Now, the re-release delivers that same arcade charm, shrunken down to a console you can throw in your backpack.

The Arcade Archives series has been doing a stellar job reviving retro hits, but Aqua Jet feels like one of its most fitting additions.

The game’s pick-up-and-play nature is perfect for short sessions, and its bold, colorful art style still pops almost three decades later. It’s a rare title that bridges nostalgia for seasoned players, while being instantly approachable for newcomers.

Whether you’re firing it up in handheld mode during your commute or docked for a living room nostalgia night, Aqua Jet’s arrival is a great reminder of why arcade revivals, much like the regular Apple Arcade releases, still matter. They’re small time machines disguised as download buttons.

A Retro Racer with Waves of Personality

Arcade racers often had a distinct personality, and Aqua Jet was no exception. Each track was designed with exaggerated turns, sharp wave crests, and cheeky shortcuts, keeping you on edge every second.

The water physics —impressive for its time — add a layer of unpredictability that makes every race feel different. The Switch version retains that same sense of control tension, with modern tweaks to keep gameplay responsive across Joy-Con or Pro Controller setups.

Two Generations of Switch Players, One Splashy Ride

Launching across every console means no one is left behind.

On the Switch 2, you’ll get boosted performance, higher frame rates, and sharper visuals, which make those ocean sprays and course backdrops shine like never before. On the original Switch, it’s still a smooth, visually vibrant experience that captures the original’s flair without compromise. It’s the same game at its core, but hardware owners get the best experience their console can offer.

Beyond Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation players can also pick up Aqua Jet.

Perfect for Quick, High-Energy Sessions

Aqua Jet is built for short bursts of play, and that’s part of its charm. You can pick it up for ten minutes, blast through a few races, and put it down satisfied.

This makes it an excellent “in-between” game; something to fill downtime between bigger, story-heavy adventures. The addictive chase for faster times and higher scores keeps you coming back without any long-term commitment.

Why Aqua Jet Re-Release Works in 2025

Arcade-style racers have a timeless appeal because they’re stripped down to the core of what makes games fun; speed, challenge, and style.

Aqua Jet doesn’t overwhelm you with menus or mechanics; it just throws you onto a jet ski and says, “Go.” The fact that it still holds up in 2025 speaks volumes about the strength of its design. In an era of massive open worlds, it’s refreshing to have a game that respects your time while still delivering thrills.

Another Win for the Arcade Archives Series

With Aqua Jet joining the lineup, the Arcade Archives continues to cement itself as a must-follow series for retro fans. It’s preserving history while keeping these games accessible for a new generation, and Aqua Jet’s launch is a perfect example of why that mission matters.