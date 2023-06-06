Apple Design Awards 2023 – All the winners and finalists

Ahead of the 2023
Apple Arcade titles also made the list of finalists – like the sewing themed-puzzle game stitch. and the Solitaire-themed horse racing game Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! from Game Freak (Pokemon) – while independent games like Hindsight and Endling: Extinction is Forever made a splash in the Social Impact category, recognising work that highlights and aims to improve social and cultural issues.
The ultimate Winners of the
Railbound took out the Interaction Award, Afterplace took out the Delight and Fun Award, and stitch. took out the Inclusivity Award.
The full list of winners and finalists follows.
Apple Design Awards 2023 – Winners and Finalists
Inclusivity
- Anne – Alessandro Di Maio
- Universe — Website Builder – Universe Exploration Company [WINNER – APP]
- Passenger Assistance – TRANSREPORT
- stitch. – Lykke Studios [WINNER – GAME]
- Ancient Board Game Collection – Klemens Strasser
- Finding Hannah – Fein Games GmbH
Delight and Fun
- Duolingo – Duolingo, Inc. [WINNER – APP]
- CREME – The CREME Group Inc.
- Chantlings – IORAMA
- Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! – GAME FREAK Inc.
- Knotwords – Zach Gage and Jack Schlesinger
- Afterplace – Evan Kice [WINNER – GAME]
Interaction
- Shuffles by Pinterest – Pinterest, Inc.
- Tide Guide: Charts & Tables – Condor Digital LLC
- Flighty – Flighty LLC [WINNER – APP]
- Automatoys – Idle Friday LTD
- Railbound – Afterburn [WINNER – GAME]
- Kimono Cats – HumaNature Studios Inc.
Social Impact
- Duolingo – Duolingo, Inc.
- Sago Mini First Words – Sago Mini
- Headspace – Headspace [WINNER – APP]
- Hindsight – Team Hindsight
- Endling – HandyGames [WINNER – GAME]
- Beecarbonize – Charles Games s.r.o.
Visuals and Graphics
- Any Distance – Any Distance Inc. [WINNER – APP]
- Gentler Streak Health Fitness – Gentler Stories LLC
- Riveo – Forge and Form GmbH
- Diablo Immortal – Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
- Resident Evil Village – CAPCOM Co., Ltd. [WINNER – GAME]
- Endling – HandyGames
Innovation
- SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App – SwingVision Inc. [WINNER – APP]
- Camo Studio – Reincubate Ltd.
- Rise: Energy & Sleep Tracker – Rise Science Inc.
- Resident Evil Village – CAPCOM Co., Ltd.
- stitch. – Lykke Studios
- MARVEL SNAP – Second Dinner [WINNER – GAME]
