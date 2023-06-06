News

 > News > Mobile

Apple Design Awards 2023 – All the winners and finalists

The Apple Design Awards for 2023 include games like Marvel Snap, Resident Evil Village, Diablo Immortal, Knotwords, Hindsight, and more.
6 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Apple Design Awards 2023

Mobile

Image: Apple

Share Icon

Ahead of the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, the company announced the finalists of the Apple Design Awards, which recognise achievement in app and game design for iOS and Mac platforms, in a variety of different categories. The games that were nominated and ended up winning the 2023 awards were strong, as always; the list featured blockbuster games like Marvel Snap and Resident Evil Village, as well as small, strong innovators like the delightful Knotwords and Automatoys.

Apple Arcade titles also made the list of finalists – like the sewing themed-puzzle game stitch. and the Solitaire-themed horse racing game Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! from Game Freak (Pokemon) – while independent games like Hindsight and Endling: Extinction is Forever made a splash in the Social Impact category, recognising work that highlights and aims to improve social and cultural issues.

Read: The best mobile games of 2022

The ultimate Winners of the Apple Design Awards in the game categories included Marvel Snap for Innovation, Resident Evil Village for Visuals and Graphics, and Endling: Extinction is Forever for Social Impact.

Railbound took out the Interaction Award, Afterplace took out the Delight and Fun Award, and stitch. took out the Inclusivity Award.

The full list of winners and finalists follows.

Apple Design Awards 2023 – Winners and Finalists

Inclusivity

Delight and Fun

Interaction

Social Impact

Visuals and Graphics

Innovation

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture Education & Student News Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Artwork courtesy of Awesome Black, and First Nations Creative Social Enterprise organisation.
?>
Education & Student News

Best practices for hiring First Nations talent in games, according to Awesome Black

The social enterprise organisation lays out some sustainable hiring practices in regard to recruiting First Nations employees and partners.

Emily Shiel
geoff keighley gamescom 2022
?>
News

Summer Game Fest creator Geoff Keighley claims E3 'killed itself'

Geoff Keighley has discussed the end of E3 in a new podcast, claiming its demise was unrelated to Summer Game…

Leah J. Williams
xbox games showcase june 2023
?>
News

Xbox promises no 'full CG' trailers for 2023 showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase will reportedly spotlight in-game footage as much as possible.

Leah J. Williams
Apple macOS Sonoma Game Mode Macbook iMac Mac Pro
?>
News

Apple introduces 'Game Mode' for Macs and Macbooks

Game Mode will aid Apple computers in prioritising gameplay and smooth performance.

Edmond Tran
no more heroes game
?>
News

Grasshopper Manufacture teases 'something' for June 2023

Suda51's Grasshopper Manufacture is preparing for something big.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login