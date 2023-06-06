Apple Design Awards 2023 – All the winners and finalists

Ahead of the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, the company announced the finalists of the Apple Design Awards, which recognise achievement in app and game design for iOS and Mac platforms, in a variety of different categories. The games that were nominated and ended up winning the 2023 awards were strong, as always; the list featured blockbuster games like Marvel Snap and Resident Evil Village, as well as small, strong innovators like the delightful Knotwords and Automatoys.

Apple Arcade titles also made the list of finalists – like the sewing themed-puzzle game stitch. and the Solitaire-themed horse racing game Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! from Game Freak (Pokemon) – while independent games like Hindsight and Endling: Extinction is Forever made a splash in the Social Impact category, recognising work that highlights and aims to improve social and cultural issues.

The ultimate Winners of the Apple Design Awards in the game categories included Marvel Snap for Innovation, Resident Evil Village for Visuals and Graphics, and Endling: Extinction is Forever for Social Impact.

Railbound took out the Interaction Award, Afterplace took out the Delight and Fun Award, and stitch. took out the Inclusivity Award.

The full list of winners and finalists follows.

Apple Design Awards 2023 – Winners and Finalists

Inclusivity

Delight and Fun

Interaction

Social Impact

Visuals and Graphics

Innovation