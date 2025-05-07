Apple Arcade is getting five new games in June 2025, including UNO: Arcade Edition, LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+, Lost in Play+, Helix Jump+ and What the Car? for Apple Vision Pro. It’s a neat mix of colourful adventures, with many of the inclusions being classic, family-friendly titles.

UNO: Arcade Edition is an Apple Arcade-exclusive spin on UNO, complete with solo and multiplayer matches that reimagine classic gameplay. You can pop into this game for quick matches or custom games, and as you play, you’ll unlock “frames, special effects and emotes.”

LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+ is a bright little adventure game where you race around a bunch of locations, exploring your surrounds to find new upgrades, gadgets, and “hidden secrets.” It’s a breezier LEGO adaptation best for younger kids, but it’s fair to say this franchise also has all-ages appeal.

Lost in Play+ is perhaps the headliner of the latest Apple Arcade inclusions. This is an imaginative point-and-click adventure following a brother and sister duo who find themselves lost in a fantasy realm. To make their way back home, they need to befriend all sorts of creatures, and outwit others in games of wits (and finding the right items).

Helix Jump+ is a 3D arcade game that’s been “reimagined exclusively for Apple Arcade” with new haptics, improved visual effects, new unlockable skins, and more. In this game, you’ll “guide a bouncing ball through vibrant, twisting helix towers, timing … drops with precision to avoid traps and smash through platforms in a test of rhythm and momentum.”

Finally, the last new game arriving on Apple Arcade in June 2025 is a revamped version of What the Car? for Apple Vision Pro. This AR-fied version features a floating TV portal with legs, and a steering wheel you can use with your actual hands. As with the base version of this game, you’ll be spending your time guiding a little car-thing through various obstacle courses.

As for what else is on the way for Apple Arcade, we can expect some new game updates in June. The list of titles set to get new content includes Crayola Create and Play+, Skate City: New York, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and Shovel Knight Dig.

You can check out the Apple website for more details about these games and upcoming updates.