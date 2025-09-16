Amusnet has just released details of the Bonus Platform, a flexible rewards engine built with player engagement in mind for both online and live casino games.

The iGaming solutions provider has developed the tool to give online casino operators a way of streamlining, scaling and simplifying how and when bonus rewards are paid out.

With that flexibility at their fingertips, they can optimise promotions by selecting one of the platform’s suite of bonus types and customise a campaign in line with its latest offerings.

This greater control affords online slots operators more efficient and productive opportunities for boosting user engagement.

Driving Engagement And Retention

“The Bonus Platform is more than a rewards tool, it’s a growth engine,” said Lazar Agatonovic, CTO at Amusnet.

“By giving operators the flexibility to award bonuses manually or automate them via promotions, we’re unlocking new ways to drive engagement, strengthen retention, and increase revenue.

“And this is just the beginning, as we have even more bonus types coming soon to keep expanding possibilities for our partners.”

There are four bonus types in Amusnet’s initial launch of The et Platform:

Free Spins — Award a set number of spins on eligible slots, ready to use instantly or saved for later.

Free Buy Bonus — Give players direct access to in-game bonus features without requiring players to trigger them through standard gameplay.

Lucky Spins — Automatically award spins based on predefined promotional conditions for real-time excitement.

Golden Chips — Elevate Live Casino play with bonus chips for live table games, stackable for extra thrill.

These can be launched individually or combined in campaigns and the operator can distribute rewards manually or automatically.

The Bonus Platform also provides real-time reporting, becoming a one-stop shop for operators managing promotional activations, from multigame campaigns to personalising rewards for its VIP players.

Roman Coins by Amusnet

Amusnet Launches New Slot Roman Coins

It has certainly been a busy few days at Amusnet HQ as this week has also seen the launch of its newest video slot, Roman Coins.

Set, unsurprisingly, in ancient Rome, it features Amusnet’s first-ever 3-pot online slot, with a 5-reel layout and 25 fixed paylines.

With the unique Pot-Feature, players collect three types of coloured coins, blue, green and red, and once their pot is full it will unlock special functions.

If two or three pots fill at the same time, it will trigger the Super and Mega features.

There is also a Jackpot Cards bonus game offering four static levels, Mini, Minor, Major and Grand.

Earlier this month Amusnet launched some of its titles in Spain and Portugal with Golden Park’s online casinos.