News

 > News > Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 details revealed in Activision court filing

A joint meeting between Nintendo and Activision is said to have taken place in December 2022.
19 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
New Nintendo Switch Console activision

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

New details about the upcoming, long-rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 – alternatively known as the Nintendo Switch Pro or the ‘NG’ Switch – have leaked via court documents filed by Activision, as part of the long-running court case to have its acquisition by Microsoft approved worldwide.

As reported by The Verge, internal emails publicly released as part of the ongoing case include references to the NG Switch (likely standing for ‘New Generation’), which will figure into Activision’s plans for Call of Duty in future. One email, labelled ‘NG Switch Draft.pdf’ provides a significant breakdown of the upcoming console, which is said to sport similar performance to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 generation of consoles.

The email is heavily redacted, by the following details can be read:

“Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well. It would be helpful to secure early access to development hardware prototypes and prove that out nice and early.”

Activision executives including CEO Bobby Kotick were reportedly briefed on this console, before meeting with Nintendo leadership around December 2022 to discuss possibilities for the new Nintendo Switch.

Read: Nintendo to Release New Switch Successor Due in 2024, Reports Say

As The Verge points out, Kotick previously spoke about the potential for bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch during the Activision and Microsoft acquisition trial. At the time, he outlined that Activision was willing and able to bring the franchise to Nintendo consoles, as long as the specifications were robust.

Given the internal emails revealed, it’s fair to assume the Nintendo briefing concerned this matter, and whether or not the upcoming console would be powerful enough to support Call of Duty, and other popular Activision games.

For now, these are the only firm details revealed about the Nintendo Switch 2, although we’re likely to hear more about the upcoming console shortly. Currently, it’s rumoured to be releasing in 2024 – and given that, we anticipate a heartier reveal in the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
xbox ftc microsoft
?>
News

New Xbox consoles and controller revealed by court documents

Documents pertaining to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard have revealed plans for a redesign of the Xbox Series X and…

Edmond Tran
dishonored fallout 3 remaster oblivion game leak microsoft bethesda
?>
News

Fallout 3 and Oblivion remasters, Dishonored 3, and more seemingly revealed in US court filing

A seemingly leaked document implies Microsoft and Bethesda have several major, unannounced game projects in the works.

Leah J. Williams
pax aus 2023 panel schedule
?>
News

The PAX Aus 2023 panel schedule is now live

PAX Aus 2023 is right around the corner. Here's what to expect from this year's panel lineup.

Leah J. Williams
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty idris elba
?>
News

Idris Elba isn't sure he'll do another game after Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Elba's work on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was a "leap of faith" for the actor.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's avengers crystal dynamics square enix
?>
News

Marvel's Avengers is 90% off ahead of planned delisting

Marvel's Avengers is set to disappear forever in the coming days – so grab it while you can.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login