Nintendo Switch 2 details revealed in Activision court filing

New details about the upcoming, long-rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 – alternatively known as the Nintendo Switch Pro or the ‘NG’ Switch – have leaked via court documents filed by Activision, as part of the long-running court case to have its acquisition by Microsoft approved worldwide.

As reported by The Verge, internal emails publicly released as part of the ongoing case include references to the NG Switch (likely standing for ‘New Generation’), which will figure into Activision’s plans for Call of Duty in future. One email, labelled ‘NG Switch Draft.pdf’ provides a significant breakdown of the upcoming console, which is said to sport similar performance to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 generation of consoles.

The email is heavily redacted, by the following details can be read:

“Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well. It would be helpful to secure early access to development hardware prototypes and prove that out nice and early.”

Activision executives including CEO Bobby Kotick were reportedly briefed on this console, before meeting with Nintendo leadership around December 2022 to discuss possibilities for the new Nintendo Switch.

As The Verge points out, Kotick previously spoke about the potential for bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch during the Activision and Microsoft acquisition trial. At the time, he outlined that Activision was willing and able to bring the franchise to Nintendo consoles, as long as the specifications were robust.

Given the internal emails revealed, it’s fair to assume the Nintendo briefing concerned this matter, and whether or not the upcoming console would be powerful enough to support Call of Duty, and other popular Activision games.