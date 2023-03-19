News

 > News > Culture

European Commission delays verdict on Activision Blizzard deal

The European Commission is now expected to hand down an official verdict in May 2023.
20 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
european commission verdict microsoft activision blizzard crash bandicoot

Culture

Image: Activision Blizzard

Share Icon

The European Commission, which currently acts as the European Union’s competition and legislation watchdog, has announced an extension to its upcoming verdict on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. While a firm decision was originally set to be handed down in April, late remedies submitted by Microsoft have reportedly delayed this decision to 22 May 2023.

While the exact remedies provided were not detailed by the European Commission, many have been publicly revealed by Microsoft in recent weeks. In addition to providing PlayStation and Nintendo with major, ten-year deals to bring Call of Duty to all platforms, Microsoft also recently announced a similar partnership with cloud streaming service Boosteroid.

These deals, and potentially other non-public agreements, have likely contributed to the decision to delay the verdict on Microsoft’s proposed acquisition. Given these remedies were provided in the later stages of the European Commission’s investigation, it now requires time to explore their impact.

Read: Microsoft signs 10-year deal with cloud gaming provider, Boosteroid

During the month extension, the organisation will seek out additional feedback from rival companies and those opposed to the deal, to decide whether the remedies provided are enough to satisfy conditions for the deal to go ahead.

‘We have stood behind our promise to bring Call of Duty to more gamers on more devices by entering into agreements to bring the game to the Nintendo console and cloud game streaming services offered by Nvidia, Boosteroid, and Ubitus,’ a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters of the evolving remedies provided.

‘We are now backing up that promise with binding commitments to the European Commission, which will ensure that this deal benefits gamers into the future.’

At this stage, the potential verdict handed down by the European Commission is unclear. Should the organisation be satisfied with remedies provided, a positive verdict will be a major step in Microsoft’s plans – although it won’t be a definitive end for the acquisition. Once this leg of the investigation is over, the company is expected to face similar, highly-rigorous scrutiny from competition watchdogs in the United States.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
steam spring sale pc games spider-man miles morales
?>
News

The best PC game deals from the Steam Spring Sale

The latest Steam Spring Sale includes major discounts on blockbusters and new releases.

Leah J. Williams
disney speedstorm early access launch april 2023
?>
News

Disney Speedstorm sets early access launch for April 2023

Disney Speedstorm will now launch in paid early access, with a free version set to follow.

Leah J. Williams
ape escape playstation plus refresh rate
?>
News

Sony has filed a patent for NFT use, transfer, and sales

A new Sony Interactive Entertainment patent indicates the company is working to better utilise NFTs and blockchain technology.

Leah J. Williams
starfield bethesda release date 2023
?>
News

Starfield gets R18+ rating in Australia, thanks to drug use

Starfield isn't the first Bethesda title to face harsh criticism from the Australian Classification Board.

Leah J. Williams
Persona 5 The Phantom X mobile iOS Android
?>
News

Persona 5 mobile game Phantom of the Night revealed for iOS, Android

A fully-fledged Persona game has been announced for mobile devices. Persona 5: The Phantom X will be a free-to-play game…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login