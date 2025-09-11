News > News > Game Development

Nine-Game Line-up Revealed at Acclaim Showcase

11 Sep 2025 9:39
Cedric Gossling
Acclaim Showcase

A stream showcasing several upcoming titles across all platforms were revealed by returning developer Acclaim.

After the reveal of Acclaim’s return this month after a 20-year hiatus, the publisher made good on its promise that it wasn’t just a pure nostalgia grab.

The Acclaim showcase made clear that they aren’t a relic of the past anymore, with a total of nine games revealed in a huge comeback from the long-dormant publisher.

Shadowman

The reveal of cult favorite Shadowman by Nightdive Studios returning with a fresh entry made many jump in their seats. It looks like the series is being reimagined with modern graphics, updated with fresh mechanics, but keeping the moody, supernatural edge at the same time.

This is a promise often given, but considering Shadowman hasn’t been a part of their platform for years, we tend to believe that this claim is being taken seriously.

The revival is significant because it shows Acclaim’s intent to honor this legacy, while taking today’s audience seriously.

Other Games at the Acclaim Showcase

GamesHub have also already got a hands-on of one of Acclaim’s immediate releases, and you can find our Katanaut review of the rogue-lite slasher.

Acclaim’s comeback is still in its early days, but this showcase showed a publisher eager to embrace both history and reinvention. These announcements sound surprisingly balanced, and are yet another indicator that Acclaim isn’t stuck in the past – at least not completely. We don’t blame them for giving fans what they want, but it’s important that they also look to the future.

Full List of Titles

  1. GRIDbeat! – Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA
  2. Basketball Classics – “Coming soon to Nintendo Switch”
  3. Ground Zero Hero – Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA
  4. Pixel Washer – Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA
  5. Talaka – Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA
  6. Tossdown – Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA
  7. The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest – Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA
  8. Katanaut – Out Now (PC)
  9. HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate – Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA

Cedric is a passionate gamer and dedicated author known for his sharp insights and engaging coverage of the gaming world. With a deep-rooted love for all things interactive and competitive, Cedric has turned his lifelong hobby into a thriving career, writing in-depth news pieces, game reviews, and esports coverage for a global audience. Whether breaking down the latest tournament results, analyzing gaming trends, or spotlighting rising stars in the industry, Cedric brings a clear voice and a gamer’s perspective to every story.

