A stream showcasing several upcoming titles across all platforms were revealed by returning developer Acclaim.

After the reveal of Acclaim’s return this month after a 20-year hiatus, the publisher made good on its promise that it wasn’t just a pure nostalgia grab.



The Acclaim showcase made clear that they aren’t a relic of the past anymore, with a total of nine games revealed in a huge comeback from the long-dormant publisher.

Shadowman

The reveal of cult favorite Shadowman by Nightdive Studios returning with a fresh entry made many jump in their seats. It looks like the series is being reimagined with modern graphics, updated with fresh mechanics, but keeping the moody, supernatural edge at the same time.



This is a promise often given, but considering Shadowman hasn’t been a part of their platform for years, we tend to believe that this claim is being taken seriously.

The revival is significant because it shows Acclaim’s intent to honor this legacy, while taking today’s audience seriously.

Other Games at the Acclaim Showcase

Acclaim’s comeback is still in its early days, but this showcase showed a publisher eager to embrace both history and reinvention. These announcements sound surprisingly balanced, and are yet another indicator that Acclaim isn’t stuck in the past – at least not completely. We don’t blame them for giving fans what they want, but it’s important that they also look to the future.

Full List of Titles