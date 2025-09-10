Developer 7777 Gaming is strengthening its presence across Africa, Latin America and other emerging markets by partnering with PlaylogiQ

The collaboration will give iGaming platform provider PlaylogiQ access to 7777’s portfolio of over 180 online casino games.

Barcelona-based PlaylogiQ specialises in providing white-label and ready-made solutions for sportsbook and casino operators worldwide through its flexible platform, with the claim of 99.9% uptime.

That is why 7777 Gaming sees its new partner as providing the ideal stage to showcase its cutting-edge content, ranging from online slots, crash and table games to instant win and lottery specials, Plinko and bingo.

Among the top-performing titles that will be made available to PlaylogiQ’s partners is Hola Latina, where the spirit of Brazil shines and where Latin rhythms can unlock free spins and multiplied surprises.

Other player favourites include Don’t Crash, a free-falling, where’s my parachute, skydiving crash game and Buzzin’ Bugs is an insect-licking instant win adventure.

Executive Reaction To The Alliance

Larisa Karaboycheva, Partnerships Manager at 7777 gaming, said: “Partnering with PlaylogiQ allows us to bring our unique content to some of the most dynamic iGaming markets in the world.

“Africa, LATAM, and other emerging regions are full of opportunities, and PlaylogiQ’s adaptable platform provides the ideal stage for our certified games to shine.

“Together, we aim to deliver localized, exciting, and sustainable gaming experiences for operators and their players.”

Hola Latina by 7777 Gaming

“We are thrilled to welcome 7777 gaming to our network,” said Baha Yahya, Managing Director at PlaylogiQ.

“Their portfolio adds creativity, diversity, and proven engagement to our offering, perfectly aligning with our mission to provide platforms that adapt to both operator needs and market dynamics.”

7777’s Growing List Of Strategic Partners

There has been a flourish of activity on the partnership front for 7777 Gaming in recent months, with strategic deals being secured in several global jurisdictions.

In June the firm announced its portfolio of casino games was live at Rizk Casino in Serbia, part of the Betsson Group.

That was quickly followed by a deal with iGaming operator B4 which offered 7777’s games to the markets in Brazil and Peru.

July was no less busy, after 7777’s innovative catalogue was certified in Italy, leading to a partnership with Octavian Lab and allowing access to the Italian market through its aggregator solution Hub Casino.

Brazil was next on the agenda through a collaboration with Betano, the sports betting and gaming brand owned by Kaizen Gaming.

August began with news of a strategic partnership with Microgame, the leading B2B technology and service provider in the Italian online gaming sector.

Further link-ups saw exposure in Mexico, with one of the country’s most established and respected casino brands Winpot, and a giant step into Africa with Betika, one of the leading online gaming operators in the continent.

Betika presently serves millions of players across Kenya, DRC, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.