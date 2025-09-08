3 Oaks Gaming Enters Netherlands with Starcasino Partnership

3 Oaks Gaming has gained access to the iGaming market in the Netherlands through a collaboration with Starcasino.

A distributor and developer of online slots and casino games, 3 Oaks has been actively looking for ways to broaden its reach in regulated European jurisdictions and this new partnership with Starcasino will give it strategic access to the Dutch market.

That will open the door for local users to high-quality slots such as new releases Lucky Penny 2, an Irish-themed leprechaun slot with 6×5 reels and penny coin multipliers, Magic Clovers, a 5×3, 5-line reel game which also emanates from Ireland, and Coin Volcano 2, a predictably explosive 3×5 molten reel special.

New Territories For 3 Oaks Gaming

It follows a long-term period of expansion that has seen the firm gain licenses to operate its online casino games in the UK, Portugal and Romania and earlier this month it was granted a recognition notice by the Malta Gaming Authority.

3 Oaks secured certification from the UK Gambling Commission in February 2024 and officially entered the UK market in April of this year, striking a partnership with BVGroup.

That collaboration saw the company’s portfolio of online slots and casino games integrated into BVGroup’s online offerings including popular UK brand BetVictor.

Coin Volcano 2 by 3 Oaks Gaming

Also this year it was granted certification from Romania’s National Gaming Office and it was accepted as an operator in Brazil’s fledgling regulated market which opened for business in January 2025.

Starcasino is a European casino and sportsbook operator that has been firmly established as a regulated platform in Belgium for more than a decade.

It has also made progress in Spain and Italy and from May of this year the online casino platform began operations in the Netherlands.

It is that continued push into European markets that made Starcasino an ideal partner for 3 Oaks.

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Krasimir Pankovski, Head of Sales at 3 Oaks Gaming, said: “Starcasino is a leading operator throughout the Netherlands and wider Europe, and we are thrilled to supply our content to their platform.

“Entering the Dutch market has long been a key focus for us, and we look forward to seeing our games resonate with new players in this important region.”

Pieter van den Bos, Director at Starcasino, added: “Starcasino is proud to be the operator bringing 3 Oaks’ portfolio to the Netherlands for the first time.

“This partnership combines Starcasino’s trusted reputation with a studio recognised for innovation, ensuring we remain at the forefront of delivering high-quality, responsible entertainment.”