Vampire Survivors wins Best Game at the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards

The prestigious 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Games Awards have come and gone, with 18 awards recognising a year of excellence in the
God of War Ragnarok led the nominations this year, with a total of 14 nominations. Its awards season rival, Elden Ring, received seven total nominations, with Stray receiving eight.
While Ragnarok ended up taking away six BAFTA Awards in total, including both awards for performance (Christopher Judge for Leading Role, and Laya DeLeon Hayes for Supporting Role), the winner of the Best Game award went to neither Ragnarok nor Elden Ring.
Instead, the BAFTA Award for Best Game went to the incredibly absorbing Vampire Survivors, which also took out the Game Design award.
It was a refreshing and pleasant win. Several other games also received deserving recognition and accolade, including Tunic, Immortality, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Rollerdrome.
PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida was also awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, for his integral involvement in the industry over the last few decades.
You can find the full list of finalists and nominees for the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards below, courtesy of BAFTA. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists.
2023 BAFTA Games Awards: All the Winners and Finalists
- Animation
- Artistic Achievement
- Audio Achievement
- Best Game
- British Game
- Debut Game
- Evolving Game
- Family Game
- Game Beyond Entertainment
- Game Design
- Multiplayer
- Music
- Narrative
- Original Property
- Performer in a Leading Role
- Performer in a Supporting Role
- Technical Achievement
- EE Game of the Year (Public Vote)
Animation
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II – Mark Grigsby, Bruce Ferris, Khoa Le – Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing, Inc.
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Bruno Velazquez, Erica Pinto, Mehdi Yssef – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment [WINNER]
- HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST – Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA – Development Team – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- SIFU – Development Team – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive
- STRAY – Jophray Mikolajczyk, Jean-Marie Vouillon, Simon Jacquart – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Artistic Achievement
- A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM – Development Team – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
- ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Raf Grassetti, Dan McKim, Eric Valdes – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- IMMORTALITY – Doug Potts, Stephanie Reese, Kerry Hennessy – Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions
- PENTIMENT – Hannah Kennedy, Soojin Paek – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio
- TUNIC – Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI [WINNER]
Audio Achievement
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Jodie Kupsco, Michael Kent, Sean LaValle – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment [WINNER]
- A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM – Development Team – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
- HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST – Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- METAL: HELLSINGER – Elvira Björkman, Nicklas Hjertberg – The Outsiders/Funcom Oslo AS
- STRAY – Development Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
- TUNIC – Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI
Best Game
- CULT OF THE LAMB – Development Team – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
- ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Eric Williams, Chad Cox, Yumi Yang – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- MARVEL SNAP – Development Team – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse
- STRAY – Development Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
- VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Development Team – poncle/poncle [WINNER]
British Game
- CITIZEN SLEEPER – Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
- OLLIOLLI WORLD – Development Team – Roll7/Private Division
- ROLLERDROME – Development Team – Roll7/Private Division [WINNER]
- TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III – Development Team – Creative Assembly/SEGA
- TWO POINT CAMPUS – Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA
- VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Development Team – poncle/poncle
Debut Game
- AS DUSK FALLS – Caroline Marchal, Charu Desodt – INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios
- THE CASE OF THE GOLDEN IDOL – Andrejs Kļaviņš, Ernests Kļaviņš – Color Gray Games/Playstack
- STRAY – Development Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
- TROMBONE CHAMP – Development Team – Holy Wow Studios/ Holy Wow Studios
- TUNIC – Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI [WINNER]
- VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Development Team – poncle/poncle
Evolving Game
- APEX LEGENDS – Development Team – Respawn/Electronic Arts
- DREAMS – Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE – Development Team – ZeniMax Online Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE – Development Team – Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix [WINNER]
- FORZA HORIZON 5 – Development Team – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- NO MAN’S SKY – Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
Family Game
- DISNEY DREAMLIGHT VALLEY – Development Team – Gameloft/ Gameloft
- KIRBY AND THE FORGOTTEN LAND – Development Team – HAL Laboratory/Nintendo [WINNER]
- LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA – Development Team – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE – Development Team – Ubisoft Milan; Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft
- NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS – Development Team –
NintendoEPD/Nintendo
- TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER’S REVENGE – Development Team – Tribute Games/Dotemu
Game Beyond Entertainment
- CITIZEN SLEEPER – Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
- ENDLING – EXTINCTION IS FOREVER – Development Team – Herobeat Studios/HandyGames
- GIBBON: BEYOND THE TREES – Development Team – Broken Rules/Broken Rules
- I WAS A TEENAGE EXOCOLONIST – Development Team – Northway Games/FINJI
- NOT FOR BROADCAST – Development Team – NotGames/tinyBuild
- WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE PARIS – Marina Sciberras, Duncan Steele – Cowleyfornia Studios/Cowleyfornia Studios
Game Design
- CULT OF THE LAMB Development Team – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
- ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Jason McDonald, Andrew Chrysafidis, Luis Sanchez – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- TUNIC Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI
- VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle [WINNER]
Multiplayer
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II – Development Team -Infinity WardActivision Publishing, Inc.
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 – Development Team -EA Vancouver, EA Romania/EA SPORTS
- ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe [WINNER]
- OVERWATCH 2 – Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- SPLATOON 3 – Development Team –
Nintendo/Nintendo
- TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER’S REVENGE – Development Team – Tribute Games/Dotemu
Music
- CUPHEAD – THE DELICIOUS LAST COURSE – Kristofer Maddigan – Studio MDHR/Studio MDHR
- ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM – Olivier Derivière – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
- STRAY – Development Team -BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
- TUNIC – Lifeformed, Janice Kwan – TUNIC Team/FINJI
Narrative
- CITIZEN SLEEPER – Gareth Damian Martin – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Matt Sophos, Richard Gaubert – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- IMMORTALITY – Sam Barlow, Amelia Gray, Allan Scott – Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions [WINNER]
- PENTIMENT – Josh Sawyer, Kate Dollarhyde, Zoe Franznick – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio
- A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM – Writing Team – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
- STRAY – Writing Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Original Property
- CITIZEN SLEEPER – Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
- CULT OF THE LAMB – Development Team – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
- ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe [WINNER]
- SIFU – Development Team – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive
- STRAY – Development Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
- VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Development Team – poncle/poncle
Performer in a Leading Role
- ALAIN MESA as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- CHARLOTTE MCBURNEY as Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- CHRISTOPHER JUDGE as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök [WINNER]
- MANON GAGE as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- SIOBHAN WILLIAMS as Laura in The Quarry
- SUNNY SULJIC as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök
Performer in a Supporting Role
- ADAM J. HARRINGTON as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök
- ALISON JAYE as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
- CHARLOTTA MOHLIN as The One in Immortality
- DANIELLE BISUTTI as Freya in God of War Ragnarök
- Winner – LAYA DELEON HAYES as Angrboða in God of War Ragnarök [WINNER]
- RYAN HURST as Thor in God of War Ragnarök
Technical Achievement
- ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Josh Hobson, Jon Burke – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST – Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment [WINNER]
- IMMORTALITY – Connor Carson, Lizi Attwood, Dylan Nelkin – Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions
- THE LAST OF US PART I – Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- STRAY – Development Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
EE Game of the Year (Public Vote)
- ELDEN RING – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe
- GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment [WINNER]
- HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- IMMORTALITY – Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions
- MARVEL SNAP – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse
- STRAY – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive