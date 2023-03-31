Vampire Survivors wins Best Game at the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards

The prestigious 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Games Awards have come and gone, with 18 awards recognising a year of excellence in the video game medium.

God of War Ragnarok led the nominations this year, with a total of 14 nominations. Its awards season rival, Elden Ring, received seven total nominations, with Stray receiving eight.

While Ragnarok ended up taking away six BAFTA Awards in total, including both awards for performance (Christopher Judge for Leading Role, and Laya DeLeon Hayes for Supporting Role), the winner of the Best Game award went to neither Ragnarok nor Elden Ring.

Instead, the BAFTA Award for Best Game went to the incredibly absorbing Vampire Survivors, which also took out the Game Design award.

It was a refreshing and pleasant win. Several other games also received deserving recognition and accolade, including Tunic, Immortality, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Rollerdrome.

PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida was also awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, for his integral involvement in the industry over the last few decades.

You can find the full list of finalists and nominees for the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards below, courtesy of BAFTA. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists.

Animation

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II – Mark Grigsby, Bruce Ferris, Khoa Le – Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing, Inc.

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Bruno Velazquez, Erica Pinto, Mehdi Yssef – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment [WINNER]

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST – Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA – Development Team – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

SIFU – Development Team – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive

STRAY – Jophray Mikolajczyk, Jean-Marie Vouillon, Simon Jacquart – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Artistic Achievement

A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM – Development Team – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Raf Grassetti, Dan McKim, Eric Valdes – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

IMMORTALITY – Doug Potts, Stephanie Reese, Kerry Hennessy – Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions

PENTIMENT – Hannah Kennedy, Soojin Paek – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio

TUNIC – Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI [WINNER]

Audio Achievement

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Jodie Kupsco, Michael Kent, Sean LaValle – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment [WINNER]

A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM – Development Team – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST – Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

METAL: HELLSINGER – Elvira Björkman, Nicklas Hjertberg – The Outsiders/Funcom Oslo AS

STRAY – Development Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

TUNIC – Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI

Best Game

CULT OF THE LAMB – Development Team – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Eric Williams, Chad Cox, Yumi Yang – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

MARVEL SNAP – Development Team – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse

STRAY – Development Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Development Team – poncle/poncle [WINNER]

British Game

CITIZEN SLEEPER – Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

CITIZEN SLEEPER – Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

OLLIOLLI WORLD – Development Team – Roll7/Private Division

ROLLERDROME – Development Team – Roll7/Private Division [WINNER]

TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III – Development Team – Creative Assembly/SEGA

TWO POINT CAMPUS – Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Development Team – poncle/poncle

Debut Game

AS DUSK FALLS – Caroline Marchal, Charu Desodt – INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios

THE CASE OF THE GOLDEN IDOL – Andrejs Kļaviņš, Ernests Kļaviņš – Color Gray Games/Playstack

STRAY – Development Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

TROMBONE CHAMP – Development Team – Holy Wow Studios/ Holy Wow Studios

TUNIC – Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI [WINNER]

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Development Team – poncle/poncle

Evolving Game

APEX LEGENDS – Development Team – Respawn/Electronic Arts

DREAMS – Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE – Development Team – ZeniMax Online Studios/Bethesda Softworks

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE – Development Team – Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix [WINNER]

FORZA HORIZON 5 – Development Team – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

NO MAN'S SKY – Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

Family Game

DISNEY DREAMLIGHT VALLEY – Development Team – Gameloft/ Gameloft

KIRBY AND THE FORGOTTEN LAND – Development Team – HAL Laboratory/Nintendo [WINNER]

LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA – Development Team – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE – Development Team – Ubisoft Milan; Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft

NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS – Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER'S REVENGE – Development Team – Tribute Games/Dotemu

Game Beyond Entertainment

CITIZEN SLEEPER – Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

ENDLING – EXTINCTION IS FOREVER – Development Team – Herobeat Studios/HandyGames

GIBBON: BEYOND THE TREES – Development Team – Broken Rules/Broken Rules

I WAS A TEENAGE EXOCOLONIST – Development Team – Northway Games/FINJI

NOT FOR BROADCAST – Development Team – NotGames/tinyBuild

WE'LL ALWAYS HAVE PARIS – Marina Sciberras, Duncan Steele – Cowleyfornia Studios/Cowleyfornia Studios

Game Design

CULT OF THE LAMB Development Team – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Jason McDonald, Andrew Chrysafidis, Luis Sanchez – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

TUNIC Development Team – TUNIC Team/FINJI

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle [WINNER]

Multiplayer

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II – Development Team -Infinity WardActivision Publishing, Inc.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 – Development Team -EA Vancouver, EA Romania/EA SPORTS

ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe [WINNER]

OVERWATCH 2 – Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

SPLATOON 3 – Development Team – Nintendo /Nintendo

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER'S REVENGE – Development Team – Tribute Games/Dotemu

Music

CUPHEAD – THE DELICIOUS LAST COURSE – Kristofer Maddigan – Studio MDHR/Studio MDHR

ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM – Olivier Derivière – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

STRAY – Development Team -BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

TUNIC – Lifeformed, Janice Kwan – TUNIC Team/FINJI

Narrative

CITIZEN SLEEPER – Gareth Damian Martin – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Matt Sophos, Richard Gaubert – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

IMMORTALITY – Sam Barlow, Amelia Gray, Allan Scott – Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions [WINNER]

PENTIMENT – Josh Sawyer, Kate Dollarhyde, Zoe Franznick – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio

A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM – Writing Team – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

STRAY – Writing Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Original Property

CITIZEN SLEEPER – Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

CULT OF THE LAMB – Development Team – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI Namco Europe [WINNER]

SIFU – Development Team – Sloclap/Sloclap & Kepler Interactive

STRAY – Development Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Development Team – poncle/poncle

Performer in a Leading Role

ALAIN MESA as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

CHARLOTTE MCBURNEY as Amicia de Rune in A Plague Tale: Requiem

CHRISTOPHER JUDGE as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök [WINNER]

MANON GAGE as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

SIOBHAN WILLIAMS as Laura in The Quarry

SUNNY SULJIC as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök

Performer in a Supporting Role

ADAM J. HARRINGTON as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök

ALISON JAYE as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

CHARLOTTA MOHLIN as The One in Immortality

DANIELLE BISUTTI as Freya in God of War Ragnarök

LAYA DELEON HAYES as Angrboða in God of War Ragnarök [WINNER]

RYAN HURST as Thor in God of War Ragnarök

Technical Achievement

ELDEN RING – Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK – Josh Hobson, Jon Burke – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST – Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment [WINNER]

IMMORTALITY – Connor Carson, Lizi Attwood, Dylan Nelkin – Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions

THE LAST OF US PART I – Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

STRAY – Development Team – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

EE Game of the Year (Public Vote)