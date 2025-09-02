007 First Light Gameplay to be Shown In State of Play Showcase

There has been a considerable gap since the last game release in the ever-expanding universe of James Bond, but it appears exciting things are going to be revealed in PlayStation’s next State of Play broadcast, concerning 007 First Light.

Initial trailers for the upcoming title have previously been release; they were expectedly flashy and suave, as you’d expect from a Bond game – but a detailed look at the highly anticipated spy thriller with actual gameplay will do wonders for hype.



IO Interactive and Sony will lift the curtain to give us a proper look at 007 First Light, with actual gameplay for fans to analyze and dissect.

It is interesting to note that IO is now taking on the super spy’s legacy, considering their claim to fame is The Hitman trilogy.

So the question is – will it be a stealthy infiltration game like Hitman? Or will it lean into cinematic spectacle?

007 First Light Details

IO Interactive has been working on a James Bond game since 2020, but the project wasn’t tied to any existing film or even actor. The project went radio silent for years, with any news regarding the progress resulting in “we’re still working on it.”

Half a decade later, we’re on the verge of witnessing what the studio has been working on this time and it looks like time wasn’t wasted at all – the trailers have stirred up fresh anticipation.

The book-accurate scar on Bond’s face has shown us that IO Interactive love the source material and they have shown in the past, that these guys are lovers of small details indeed.

007 First Light Release Date

The announcement lit up forums and social media within hours. Fans of the Hitman trilogy already trust IOI’s design chops, while Bond enthusiasts are eager to see the franchise return to games in such a high-profile way. Speculation is running wild, with players debating everything from potential multiplayer modes to who plays Bond in 007 First Light.



There’s also plenty of curiosity around tone. IO have already hinted that the Bond game will be closer to Daniel Craig’s portrayal, rather than more stylish and flamboyant like the Pierce Brosnan era.

IO has promised a unique take on the character, so it’ll likely strike somewhere in between. The visual depiction of the suave 00-Agent with the aforementioned scar is a nice touch. We’ll just have to wait and see if their spin on the infamous character delivers on what fans want or not.

The countdown is on. On September 3, fans will get a first glimpse at 007 First Light gameplay.

IOI has the pedigree, PlayStation has the platform, and Bond has the legacy. Now it’s just a matter of whether they can all come together to deliver the spy fantasy fans have been craving.

No exact release date has been revealed up to this point, although the game is expected to launch in 2026. Fans are hopeful that alongside the gameplay reveal this month, there may also be an official release date.