Street Fighter 6: How to unlock alternative second costumes for each character

Here's how to unlock the second costume for each character in Street Fighter 6, without spending real-world money.
2 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Street Fighter 6 Alternative Second Costumes and Outfits

Image: Capcom

Street Fighter 6 is the latest game in the long-running fighting franchise, and certainly one of the greatest. Not only does it keenly refine the one-on-one combat mechanics it’s known for, it adds a slew of features and modes to make it a far more approachable game. It also has a ton of style.

Key to that style are the new, redesigned costumes for classic characters – but it’s important to note they have their original costumes as an alternative option in the game, too.

Similarly, each of the brand new characters sports a second ‘street’ look that sees them ditch their combat-ready clothes for a more casual outfit in most instances. But how do you unlock each character’s second outfit? Well, there are two ways.

How do you unlock second costumes in Street Fighter 6?

Method 1: Fighter Coins

The first way to unlock each character’s second outfit is by purchasing them with Fighter Coins, which can be purchased with real-world currency, or earned free as rewards in online modes.

Costumes can be purchased outright by spending 50 Fighter Coins.

For reference, 250 Fighter Coins costs AUD $7.95 / USD $4.99, or your regional equivalent.

Method 2: World Tour

The second way to unlock alternative outfits for each character is by playing the single-player World Tour mode, where your custom avatar learns how to be a stronger fighter by adapting techniques from the Street Fighter roster, and building a relationship with them at the same time.

Outfits for each individual character will be unlocked when you reach the maximum friendship level with the respective character.

This is achieved by performing friendship missions for them (unlocked as you get more experience with their fighting style), and by giving them gifts. It’s important to note that each character has one particular gift that they love, which will grow your friendship bond more quickly.

To help you on that journey, please visit our Street Fighter 6: World Tour Character Gift Guide if you’d like to expedite the process! Once your friendship meter hits 100, the character’s second outfit will unlock when you return to the main menu.

Street Fighter 6 is available on PCPlayStation 4PlayStation 5Xbox Series X/S

06/02/2023 03:29 am GMT

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

