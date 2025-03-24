MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm Card Preview – Rot-Curse Rakshasa

The time for dragons to finally return and descend upon us is so very close now, with Magic: The Gathering – Tarkir: Dragonstorm releasing on 11 April 2025. Following on from the plot of 2015’s Dragons of Tarkir, the upcoming set will be a feast of dragon drama, fearsome warriors, and stunning scales.

Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, GamesHub has an exclusive MTG – Tarkir: Dragonstorm card to reveal – and it’s one that’s set to bring a little rot to the rotation. Rot-Curse Rakshasa is a two mana black Creature – Demon card that’ll almost certainly wreak havoc on your opponent/s.

Check out the two treatments below!

Image: Chris Rahn / Tomas Ducher / Wizards of the Coast

How does Tarkir: Dragonstorm’s Rot-Curse Rakshasa work?

These absolutely stunning cards are set to have quite the impact on the table, with not only Trample, but also a return to the Decayed mechanic we saw primarily in MTG Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. Rot-Curse Rakshasa cannot block, and although its attack is hefty, it must be sacrificed at the end of combat.

While in the past, this mechanic has been (for the most part) featured on Zombie tokens, the Rot-Curse Rakshasa is undeniably Decayed, and we’re intrigued to see how the card will work in alignment with its additional new mechanic, introduced as part of the Tarkir: Dragonstorm set: Renew.

More generally, Renew allows players to reap a specific reward by exiling a card from their graveyard. With Rot-Curse Rakshasa specifically, for an additional X/Black/Black cost, players can Renew this card as a sorcery, exiling it from their graveyard and distributing X decayed counters across X creatures. In practice, this could mean big things for players facing down opponents with veritable armies of creatures in play.

With an edge of mutually assured destruction then on the table, it’s a potentially tide-changing effect – especially if you can work it into a combination with a card that can Goad the affected creatures into attacking.

Read: MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm – Everything big you need to know

Between us on the GamesHub team, we have someone who primarily plays Zombie decks, and someone who gets a kick out of making decks that centre around exiling cards – so it’s safe to say that we’re keen to get our hands on Rot-Curse Rakshasa ourselves, to see how it works with our respective playstyles.

Magic: The Gathering – Tarkir: Dragonstorm launches on 11 April 2025. As with each new set, there will be events at a variety of WPN stores to celebrate the launch. You can find your nearest venue via the WPN locator.