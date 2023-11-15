Christmas Gift Guide 2023: The Best Gifts for PC Gamers

Christmas is a wonderful time of year for PC gamers – because it usually means brand new accessories, funky lights, tech upgrades, and potentially even nabbing the best new graphics card. While these bits and bobs typically come with a hefty price tag, there are also affordable, fun gifts around for the PC gamer in your life – whether they like RGB glow or not.

If you’re scouting for fresh Christmas ideas, look no further than this list – which includes costly and cost-effective gadgets and gizmos for the PC gamer in your life.

Razer Basilisk Mouse

Razer Basilisk V3 $69.99 $49.87 Buy Now

Everyone has their own mouse preference – based on hand size, functionality, comfort, ease of use, colours, lights, and a range of other factors. This is typically quite personal, and differs wildly between PC gamers – but if you’re looking for advice about a great Christmas gift upgrade: we’re big fans of the Razer Basilisk series.

The base edition – the Razer Basilisk V3 (USD $49.87) – is a very affordable mouse, and comes in-built with a finger rest and RGB lights. The Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed (USD $49.45) is another great option – and comes with the added benefit of being wireless.

Sennheiser Profile USB Mic

Whether your local PC gamer enjoys multiplayer gaming sessions or entertaining folks via livestream, they’ll need a solid microphone companion for crisp voice delivery and sound quality. Audio brand Sennheiser has built a reputation for quality over the years, and while many of their items are premium, the newly-released Sennheiser Professional Profile USB Mic (USD $129.00) is just about in the affordable range. Beyond looking rather cool, it should also be a reliable desktop pal.

Multi USB Hub

Modern gaming PCs are lightning fast and often boast meaty performance – yet they never seem to have enough USB and USB-C ports to function as intended. Gamers will usually have particular issues with the lack of handy ports available, given the sheer number of peripherals that are attached to gaming PCs – headsets, keyboards, mice, streaming decks, and more.

To remedy this clutter, a handy multi-USB connector is always a massive boon. It means more devices can be attached, that cables are neater, and that life will be much, much easier for everyone. We recommend the IVETTO USB 3.0 Hub (USD $19.99) from Amazon.

Nanoleaf Lights

There’s nothing quite like a neon RGB glow to light up your gaming space – and to that end, Nanoleaf lights are the perfect companion. These funky, shaped lights come in all forms, colours, and sizes, and should help illuminate the darker corners of any room, making an inviting space to work and play in.

While the latest Nanoleaf sets are fairly pricey, there are also cheaper alternatives in the range, including light strips, bulbs, dimmable smart panels, and more.

Note: Keep regional power plugs in mind when purchasing online.

HyperX Cloud Flight Headset

When you find a good headset, you tend to want to stick to it. For me, it was the HyperX Cloud Flight Headset (USD $80.00) that birthed love at first use – thanks to overly comfortable ear cups, a very comfortable headband, and an easily detachable, solid-sounding mic. The sound quality is also exceptional, and should certainly serve any budding PC gamer well.

If an upgrade is in store this year, consider taking the HyperX Cloud Flight headset for a spin. Otherwise, you can also consider…

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3

Another solid headset we’d recommend gifting for Christmas is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 (USD $99.99) – a sleek little number that boasts rock solid sound, a neat design, and ample comfort for those longer gaming sessions.

If you really love the PC gamer in your life, you can also consider forking out for the superior SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset, which includes active noise cancelling and crisper sound for a more significant US $346.99 investment.

Meta Quest 3

If you’re really looking to treat the PC gamer in your life this Christmas, then the Meta Quest 3 (USD $649.00) would be an incredibly thoughtful, generous gift. This VR gaming headset is essentially its own standalone PC, and allows wearers to play through a range of neat VR experiences, including fully-fledged adventure games, puzzlers, and more.

You can also still purchase the Meta Quest 2, which plays a similar amount of games with slightly less visual fidelity, and less impressive performance. It’s currently going for the more affordable cost of US $279.00.

Steam Deck

If you’ve got a PC gamer in your life who spends far too much time alone, hunched over their gaming PC, then the gift of a Steam Deck (USD $480.00 for the 64GB version) might go down well. This portable gaming PC allows you to play your favourite games on the go – portably, in any location – so you can still be playing games, even when you’re on the couch.

Think of it as enabling social gaming. With a portable console, everyone can spend more time together – even if attention will be divided.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

If the PC gamer in your life has aspirations of becoming a streamer or content creator, a handy Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 (USD $149.99) can help them along their way. This programmable button hub essentially allows for easy access to scene switching, as well as a variety of apps, shortcuts, and commands while using streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, OBS, and Streamlabs.

The Stream Deck is not strictly necessary to have an easy and entertaining show, but it’ll certainly inject a sense of fun into every live appearance.

RGB Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad

As we’ve established, PC gamers (and most other gamers) love coloured RGB lights of all shapes and sizes. They love to put lights on walls, desks, floors, chairs, headsets, mice, keyboards – anywhere that will take them. So if they haven’t ‘RGB-ed’ their mouse pad just yet – a simple KTRIO RGB Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad (USD $19.49) makes for a great Christmas gift.

This long mouse pad provides a cushy comfort to any desk, while also providing a glow of rainbow light, continuously swirling. You can customise the mat with your chosen colour, with multiple different lighting options available – including lurid purples and vivid pinks.

Seagate Portable 5TB Hard Drive

If there’s one thing to know about PC gamers, it’s that they’re always running out of computer storage space. Games take a lot of space on modern hardware, and with most standard laptops and PCs only including 1TB of native storage, it won’t be long before they’re filled.

To circumvent this problem, a Seagate Portable Hard Drive (USD $124.99) is a great option. These drives are very compact, flashy, and highly reliable, making them great for expanded storage space. Before trouble develops, it’s great to have one of these on hand – so this Christmas, consider being the thoughtful friend your local PC gamer needs.

Anda Seat Gaming Chair

You’ll know when you find the perfect gaming chair. It’s in the process of sitting down, feeling the cushions press against your legs, and the lumbar support nestle firmly into your back, that you know if it’s right for you. The moment I sat in an Anda Seat Kaiser 3 (USD $399.00), the real world melted away. I was encased in a welcome softness. I felt at home. Since then, it’s become my go-to gaming chair – and it might just serve the PC gamer in your life, too.

I love this chair, above all other chairs – and I heartily recommend it to anyone.

The Best PC Games of 2023

The PC gamer in your life is likely on top of brand new video game releases – but if they’re lagging behind or there’s something fresh on their radar, a very safe bet for Christmas is buying them one of the best games of 2023. That could come in the form of a Steam voucher, or a direct purchase – whatever works best.

Here are the games we recommend as gifts for PC gamers this year: