Adventure of Samsara Launched Alongside Silksong – Was That a Good Idea?

19 Sep 2025 7:02
Cedric Schulte
Adventure of Samsara

We know what you might think – another Metroidvania came out on the same day as Silksong? That’s suicide!

Adventure of Samsara has managed to surprise fans of the genre with a refreshing twist that might just complement your Silksong playthrough, especially if you are, like many others, struggling with Hollow Knight’s difficulty.

The game was developed by WayForward and was definitely inspired by Atari’s classic, Yars Revenge. This new iteration blends retro roots with modern mechanics, resulting in a lighter, more palatable game than Silksong might be for a lot of players, since it isn’t as punishing as Hornet’s journey is.

A Risky Release Window

WayForward was gambling with this release, what with releasing on the same day as one of what is turning out to be one of the best selling indie games of all time. Silksong’s launch has dominated the headlines for a while now, and Twitch streams as well as the forums were rife with fan discussions, so suffice to say, the internet was all about the Hollow Knight follow-up.

Yet, perhaps very surprisingly, Adventure of Samsara has found its place in the hearts and hard drives of Metroidvania fans, by not being Silksong.

It isn’t trying to outdo Silksong’s complexity or the brutal difficulty, instead it firmly positions itself as a palate cleanser of sorts, therefore being even more niche than Silksong already is. It’s more accessible, perhaps easier but still filled to the brim with cool secrets and upgrades.

A Welcome Contrast – Not All Games Need to Be Brutally Difficult

Sure, you might be tempted to compare all Metroidvanias to Hollow Knight or Silksong.

Where Silksong doubled down on the punishing combat already present in the first game, Adventure of Samsara offers a smoother and definitely less punishing experience. We’ve already made our opinion on video game difficulty known and it’s fine to sometimes be happy with just exploring a lovingly crafted world.

It’s a reminder for all gamers, that Metroidvanias can be fun and approachable, without ever demanding perfection from the player in regards to movement and mastering your character to the max. Especially for players who have sunk dozens of hours into the masterpiece that is Silksong, Adventure of Samsara is probably a good companion game to wind down. You can pick it up for a few hours and set it down without feeling too drained from all the finger-gymnastics you had to perform and we think there’s a place for games like that.

Cedric Schulte

Cedric is a passionate gamer and dedicated author known for his sharp insights and engaging coverage of the gaming world. With a deep-rooted love for all things interactive and competitive, Cedric has turned his lifelong hobby into a thriving career, writing in-depth news pieces, game reviews, and esports coverage for a global audience. Whether breaking down the latest tournament results, analyzing gaming trends, or spotlighting rising stars in the industry, Cedric brings a clear voice and a gamer’s perspective to every story.

