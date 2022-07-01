Apply for the WordPlay 2022 Games Writing Mentorship Program

WordPlay, the games writing mentorship program from GamesHub, Melbourne International Games Week and Creative Victoria, is back again for 2022!

Now in its second year, the program will commission eight emerging writers with an interest in games to craft a feature article inspired or informed by the events of Melbourne International Games Week 2022 (1-9 October, 2022), to be published on GamesHub in the following months.

To help these participants get the best start possible, we’re enlisting some of Australia’s most experienced writers in games media to mentor the cohort and hone their voices.

Each Wordplay participant will benefit from one-on-one mentoring sessions, as well as group workshops aimed to share knowledge and teach practical skills related to professional games writing and reporting.

These will take place in the weeks surrounding and during Melbourne International Games Week 2022, beginning in September. All participants will receive payment of AUD $300 for their work.

In partnership with Melbourne International Games Week 2022 – which plays host to Games Connect Asia Pacific 2022, PAX Australia 2022, and a host of other events around the city of Melbourne – GamesHub is seeking to elevate new and diverse perspectives from aspiring Victorian writers who love games.

Who can apply for Wordplay 2022?

Applications are open to residents of Victoria.

Melbourne International Games Week and GamesHub especially encourage submissions from culturally diverse, gender diverse, and First Nations applicants.

Additionally, one Wordplay participant slot will be reserved for an aspiring First Nations writer.

How do you apply for Wordplay 2022?

To apply, email editor@gameshub.com with the subject line, ‘WordPlay 2022 Application‘.

Please include in your application:

1. A short personal introduction describing yourself, your aspirations for writing, and your relationship to video games.

2a. An existing piece of your writing about games that you feel best demonstrates your preferred style and capabilities.

OR

2b. A new, original piece of writing about games between 600-1500 words.

What kind of writing are we looking for?

We welcome all sorts of writing related to games. These pieces can include, but are not limited to:

Critical analysis of a game or an aspect of a game, such as a review or essay.

Formal reporting about game-related issues – interviews, profiles, or pieces about gaming culture.

Personal prose or op-eds about a game-related topic.

Audio and video versions of the above will also be considered. Any questions can be directed to editor@gameshub.com.

When do applications for Wordplay 2022 close?

Applications for the WordPlay 2022 games writing mentorship program will close 11:59pm, 31 July 2022.

Successful applicants will be contacted the week of 8 August 2022, and be publically announced the following week.

The mentors for Wordplay 2022 will be announced mid-July.

About the Wordplay 2021 cohort

The inaugural Wordplay from GamesHub and MIGW saw six talented individuals create a host of fantastic articles, with several of the participants continuing to write for GamesHub. Others have even branched out to utilise their skills for organisations like ACMI and Samurai Punk.

We encourage you to read their excellent work from Wordplay 2021:

The mentors for Wordplay 2021 were Jini Maxwell, Dan Golding, Rae Johnston, Brendan Keogh, Alice Clarke, and Edmond Tran.