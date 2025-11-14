Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan has raced through the gears this week in his drive to get the prediction markets platform fully re-established in the US.

In a whirlwind 48 hours, Coplan confirmed that Polymarket has already launched its Beta phase, while he has also secured landmark collaborations with global mixed martial arts brand Ultimate Fighting Championship and Yahoo Finance.

It was also announced that fantasy sports giant PrizePicks had partnered with Polymarket in a deal that will see events contracts integrated into its app.

It was early September when Polymarket received the legislative green light from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to return to US shores after a three-year exile, and Coplan is wasting no time in laying solid foundations for his exchange’s swift return.

His intentions were clear back in July when a $112 million acquisition of CFTC-licensed exchange and clearing house QCEX had paved the way for Polymarket to welcome US traders again.

These latest moves have not gone unnoticed by the decentralised prediction platform’s present user base, as ‘Will Polymarket US go live in 2025?’ is hitting hard, with just over 93% banking on Yes.

A 2025 US launch for Polymarket has received overwhelming backing… on Polymarket

Coplan Confirms Polymarket’s Beta Launch

Speaking as a guest interviewee at the Cantor Crypto & AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference, Coplan revealed that Polymarket was already out in the wild.

“The US exchange is actually live and operational, and people are being onboarded,” said Coplan.

“It is effectively in a Beta test which is really exciting.

“It’s the fastest anyone has ever got into market from acquiring a DCM DCO [Designated Contract Market and Derivatives Clearing Organisation] to being live and operational.

“It’s definitely a difficult task but our team has been incredible and made that happen.

“We’re really excited to go and blend both the exchange side, where you can go and offer contracts in your order book and your market structure and your liquidity to brokerages, but also going and building a really simple consumer app, where it’s Polymarket but it’s in your pocket.

“Obviously to date it’s predominantly web.”

Polymarket Lands UFC And Zuffa Boxing Collab

The National Hockey League became the first major US sports governing body to welcome prediction markets aboard at the end of October.

The NHL ignored the prediction market row and announced a partnership with Kalshi and Polymarket, agreeing licensing deals with both platforms.

Polymarket has now landed it’s second major sporting collab with UFC owner TKO Group Holdings.

TKO and Polymarket have announced a first of its kind sports sponsorship that will see Coplan’s firm become the Official and Exclusive Prediction Market Partner of UFC and Zuffa Boxing.

The multi-year deal will see both the UFC and Zuffa become the first sports organisations to make prediction markets a part of fan experience around live events.

Among the projects being worked on is a real-time Fan Prediction Scoreboard that will sit within UFC broadcasts, offering a visual guide to which way fans think a particular fight will go.

“Few sports generate emotion and debate like the UFC,” said Coplan.

“By bringing prediction markets to the broadcast and arena, we’re giving fans a new way to be part of the action — not just watching outcomes but watching the world’s expectations evolve with every round.”

Powering Yahoo Finance’s Prediction Markets Hub

Another major play was revealed when Yahoo Finance announced it was to launch new prediction markets and crypto hubs, with Polymarket confirmed as its exclusive prediction market.

The hub will use probability data from Polymarket to give users insight on key economic, government and market developments and help shape their investment strategies.

Polymarket 🤝 Yahoo



— Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 12, 2025

Yahoo Sport is taking a piece of the action too, as data around Polymarket sports trades will appear in selected content areas and game pages, in legislated market regions.

“Crypto and prediction markets are two of the fastest-growing areas in finance that are increasingly relevant to our investors,” said George Leimer, General Manager of Yahoo Finance.

“By working with the authoritative platforms and publishers in these emerging spaces, we’re able to deliver the insights, data, and tools investors need to stay informed and make smarter decisions.”

The new hub will be rolled out in the coming months.

Polymarket Could Shape Future Decision Making

Coplan has already identified how he sees people turning to Polymarket to help guide their decision making in future.

Using the recent New York mayoral race for context, he outlined a scenario that he could see being acted on in future.

“Say you look at the New York mayoral Polymarket and you see that Mamdani is at 90 something and Cuomo’s at 5 and everyone else is sub one to zero.

New York Mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Image: Yannick Peterhans via Imagn Images

“What was really interesting is that from the markets you can go – if you structure it right – you can say ‘What is the likelihood of Cuomo winning if Sliwa doesn’t drop out?’ and ‘What is the likelihood of him winning if he [Sliwa] does drop out?’

“One thing that we saw when we constructed the right markets, one of which is ‘Will Sliwa drop out and Cuomo win?’, you get the probability, and you can go and choreograph that with his likelihood of winning etc.

“He had a much higher probability of winning – he’s still an underdog – but he had a much higher likelihood of wining if Sliwa had dropped out.

“If we can go build the right market structure for that and then build the right user experience, it can aid decision making in society at an unprecedented scale, so I’m very excited about that.

“It’s a bit futuristic, maybe it’s a little complicated, but hopefully one day well be able to build that and distil it down so it’s really simple and useful for everyone.”