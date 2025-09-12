Sucker Punch’s senior staff character artist Drew Harrison has reportedly been dismissed from her role in a recent turn of events. This has happened following online comments made by her about the recent murder of American political commentator Charlie Kirk.



The comments made on the platform X spread quickly and sparked the expected, heated discussions across both the political and gaming sphere, as another instance of these two very different communities overlapping in recent times.

The debate over whether the remarks crossed a line in terms of professional conduct started immediately after.

The Timeline of the Reported Incident Regarding Drew Harrison

The controversy really began when the developer made public remarks referencing Charlie Kirk, a well-known conservative figure in the United States, who was fatally shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Harrison is quoted as saying: “I hope the shooter’s name is Mario so that Luigi knows his bro got his back.”

This is in reference to Luigi Mangioni, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year.



These remarks were amplified on social media, where users engaged in discussions.

According to circulating reports, the posts gained enough traction that they were flagged at Sucker Punch directly — the developer who are on the cusp of releasing the Samurai follow-up Ghost of Yotei.

Harrison retaliated to comments standing against her, stating, “Maybe instead of emailing people’s employers, y’all should be emailing your reps & demand gun control immediately.”

She later posted: “If standing up against fascism is what cost me my dream job I held for 10 years, I would do it again 100x stronger.”

Her LinkedIn page now reflects that she is no longer an employee at Sucker Punch, as of September 2025.