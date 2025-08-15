Stellar Blade PC port numbers are in, and it’s selling better than other headline PlayStation ports including God of War and Ghost of Tsushima.

In its first three days of release on PC, developer Shift Up has reported that Stellar Blade has sold one million copies. This brings it up to three million copies across PC and console combined.

Such is the success of the series, that a Stellar Blade sequel has been confirmed with a projected launch in 2027.

This is obviously good news for Shift Up and publisher Sony, but it’s also very promising news for the growth of South Korea’s games industry.

Why Has the Stellar Blade PC Release Been So Successful?

What is it about this game in particular that has made it more successful than any other PlayStation to PC single-player port?

The game itself has been reviewed positively for its combat, with a lot of discussion being generated around the lead character in the run-up to the release of the game. However, this is a trend that can be seen expanding outside of gaming alone.

Korean culture from K-pop, K-dramas have been exceedingly popular in recent years, and Korean films have been winning academy awards, with Parasite being perhaps the most notable example.

South Korean Gaming Success Stories

Stellar Blade is also far from the only South Korean game that’s been a hit. In 2023, Lies of P — a Souls-like game that focused around a dark retelling of The Adventures of Pinocchio — drew a lot of praise and popular attention due to how closely it followed in the footsteps of the FromSoftware games that inspired it.

Although Crimson Desert was recently delayed to 2026, it also serves as an example with a lot of hype around it, while 2023’s popular indie hit Dave the Diver was published by a South Korean company. These are only a few examples of how this particular industry has been stepping away from its exclusively PC and mobile roots to amass more global appeal.

A More International Games Market

This success isn’t even limited to the South Korean games industry.

Chinese developers have also recently found a lot of international success, with the most noteworthy recent example being Black Myth Wukong. A game that was highly anticipated upon announcement, it quickly became one of the fastest selling games of all time after released, with 20 million copies being sold in its first month.

Black Myth Wukong was even credited with boosting tourism to areas of China that were represented in-game, showing the kind of influence that a strong foothold in game development can have.