Realistic Games is reinforcing its position within the UK’s regulated iGaming market by partnering with Bally’s Interactive.

The online casino games developer has made some of its premier slots available for integration into Bally’s UK-facing platforms in its latest strategic alliance.

A first wave of Realistic Games to be made available includes familiar titles such as Book Of Bass, a fishing slot with some ancient Egyptian mystique and Catch 22: Frozen Fortune, that sees Barry the polar bear in a 6×4 frosty slot adventure.

They are joined by some of the developers most popular recent releases, with 9 Rhino Fast Fire, a 5×3 game based in the scorching African savanna, and ghostly sea-faring slot Phantom Tides, with Captain Alaric Blackwater and his crew.

Summer Of Expansion For Realistic Games

At the start of September Realistic Games declared it was expanding its UK reach through Ivy Casino and its sister brands O’Reels and Rose Casino.

That followed an announcement earlier in the summer that the slot games specialist had made more than 20 of its top-performing titles available to the UK audience via LiveScore Bet and Virgin Bet, the platforms operated by LiveScore Group.

Phantom Tides by Realistic Games

In February Realistic Games agreed a collaboration with Netherlands-based Bingoal, with a gradual rollout of its casino titles to solidify its presence in what it regards to be a key legislated market.

The firm enlarged its footprint further in the Netherlands just two weeks ago, agreeing a new commercial agreement with leading sports betting and online casino operator 711.nl.

In an all-encompassing deal, the Dutch platform added Realistic Games’ entire portfolio to its casino lobby.

Bally’s Interactive In the UK

Bally’s Interactive acquired Gamesys in October 2021 in a deal worth over $2 billion and became the online casino and bingo games operator for six platforms in the UK, Virgin Games, Jackpotjoy, Monopoly Casino, Rainbow Riches Casino, Double Bubble Bingo, and Bally Casino.

Bally Sportbook followed in August 2024 as Bally’s Interactive advanced its strategy of expanding interests outside of the US.

Bally’s Interactive is the online and entertainment division of Bally’s Corporation that operates land-based casinos globally.

Company-wide revenue for the second quarter of 2025 reached $657.5 million, a 5.8% year-on-year increase, driven by strong casinos and resorts revenues plus a 21.5% increase in North American Interactive revenue.

International Interactive revenue actually fell 10.2% to $206.1 million but that was largely due to the sale of Bally’s Asia interactive business.

UK online revenue enjoyed an 8.8% increase from April to June this year compared with the same period in 2024.

9 Rhino Fast Fire By Realistic Games

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Amy Brewis, Head of Account Management at Realistic Games: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bally’s Interactive, a global leader in the casino industry.

“This strategic alliance enables us to accelerate our expansion in the UK’s regulated market and bring our exciting titles and growing roadmap, to a broader audience.

“We remain confident that our current lineup and the titles yet to come, will resonate strongly with players and support Bally’s ambition to deliver an unforgettable digital entertainment experience.”

Dezso Pazmany, Director of Product Operations at Bally’s Interactive: “We’re delighted to join forces with Realistic Games, whose growing portfolio is a strong fit for our UK audience.

“Their engaging content aligns well with our commitment to delivering exceptional player experiences across our platforms.

“At Bally’s, we’re focused on collaborating with forward-thinking content providers that share our vision for exceptional player experiences.

“We’re confident this partnership will deliver strong results and further elevate our digital entertainment strategy in key regulated markets.”