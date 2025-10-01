While perhaps not considered a classic in the same way as something like Chrono Trigger or Red Dead Redemption, Prototype has a core cult following. It came out around the same time as InFamous, another open world game about a protagonist with superpowers, and both of these received an initial sequel, but that was as far as it went for Prototype.

Compared to inFamous, Prototype had a much stronger emphasis on gore and body horror – with the ability of the protagonist to kill and absorb random NPCs a central part of the gameplay loop.

Now, it looks as though Prototype remaster could be on the cards, though it’s unclear quite how extensive of a touch-up this would be.

Prototype Remaster

The information was dug up by members of the Prototype modding community via the game’s SteamDB page. Perhaps most significantly, this page added a new credits page which included the name of a remaster studio – Iron Galaxy.

Iron Galaxy is perhaps best known for developing Rumbleverse and the recent remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. In addition to this, they’ve been a support studio on a wide variety of games, like the first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remake and The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered.

These same members of the community found new names in the credits and even some test maps to the game data, which does beg the question of if it is remastered, will there be any new content?

Iron Galaxy Prototype Remake

If Iron Galaxy are indeed remastering Prototype, it’s natural to look to their previous remastering (or remaking) effort, with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 serving as a strong template for how audiences might expect it to work.

Those same credits mentioned earlier, however, also included reference to Activision support studios – some of which also worked on the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy – reinforcing the idea that this might be more than a simple port.

In fact, with the number of new additions to these credits, it makes sense to think that a fair number of resources have been allocated to this project – if it exists.

However, for now, nothing has been announced, meaning that only time will tell what the future holds for the Prototype franchise, including whether the second game will be included in this venture at all or whether that will depend on the success of the first.

With the success of remasters backed by recent research this could be an opportunity to breathe fresh life into the series.