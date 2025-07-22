ProSelection Slots Offers Up To 55 Games For Users In Latest Casino Games Revolution

Polish manufacturer Promatic Group have unleashed a new casino slot machine that will give customers the choice of up to 55 different games – all on ONE machine.

These new collection of slot machines that are dedicated to casino customers have already been certified in Poland and are currently in use in Warsaw and Krakow gaming floors and casinos.

The unique offering with the ‘ProSelection’ slots machines will give users all the variety they need – so finding the right game and the correct level has never been easier.

Amongst the collection of slots there will be the traditional ‘fruits’ games in their basic form to please this market.

While those looking for more adventure and interactive slots offers are also catered for with popular branded games with high graphics games getting plenty of attention from reviewers too.

CEO of Promatic Piotr Fedak said “In Pro Selection, we wanted to include our best titles and those that have proven themselves in both the land-based and online slot segments. That’s why players will find classics such as Miss Joker, one of the most popular games at Poland’s only legal online casino, or 81 Show, a popular hat game. There are also online hits of recent months such as Pixel Fruits and Ale Cool Bober.

“On top of that, we have added titles that have so far only been available in land-based slot machines and have been great in them, namely Golden Train, Aladdin or Magic Ladybird Mega,”

Adding “As for branded productions, games with Mariusz Pudzianowski remain a hit, and not only in Poland”

Variety Is The Spice Of Life With ProSelection

As well as the huge variety in games with the new ProSelection slots machines from Promatic – there is also a big mathematical variant of games available in these offerings.

These games will have many levels of unpredictability – from low to very high, which is mapped out on a 1-5 scale for users before selecting a game.

This will then cater for the needs of the more experienced slot plays and also help with those just getting to grips with these types of casino games and the best online casino slots offerings

Plus, also give users the option to pick between higher risk and bigger win games – against longer play sessions with more frequent, but smaller wins.

ProSelection has also been credited for a slick interface for users that makes it easy to navigate to the type of slot game they are looking for – with both touch screen and the more traditional machine buttons offered.

Piotr Fedak went onto say “As a product dedicated to casinos, i.e. the most demanding B2B customers, Pro Selection is designed to be fully integrated with the SAS protocol, which is standard in this market, giving compatibility with various casino management systems and providing full operational and billing transparency. “

“It’s a product that is ready for deployment in casino environments where reliability and control are key,” explains Piotr Fedak. – We strive to ensure that Pro Selection’s multigame always goes hand in hand with our proprietary Royal Sevens Jackpot progressive jackpot system, which in itself is a huge asset and player magnet“

ProSelection Are Easy Maintenance and Energy Efficient Machines

In addition to the wide choice with the new ProSelection slots are billed as being easy to maintain and energy efficient.

With these terminals armed with the latest HD screens, high-tech speakers and sound systems and RGB lighting to further intensify the user’s gaming experience.

Piotr Fedak added “Thanks to their modular design and intuitive service menus, our multigames are virtually maintenance-free – that is, technical service friendly. Interestingly also, our energy efficiency studies have shown that compared to the competition, Promatic machines consume significantly less energy,”

“At the moment Pro Selection is fully certified for the Polish market, and work is already underway to obtain licenses for the Czech Republic, Slovakia where our goal is to implement this 100% Polish product in those very markets”

Who Are Promatic Group?

The Promatic Group are a gaming Polish firm that have over 28 year’s experience in the sector.

Their expertise comes in the production of gaming machines and developing unique software for casinos and gaming rooms – catering for both land-based and the best online casinos.

The Promatic Group HQ is situated in Warsaw and Jelenia Gora.

Since 2021 the group has also been designing and developing their online gaming offerings under the Promatic Group banner and brand.

Offering slots in already regulated regions in Poland, Slovakia and Czech Republic. Plus is currently also has B2B licenses from regulators in Romania and Malta – with plans to expand in these areas in the coming months.